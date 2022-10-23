What's the Kennection? #33
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What’s the name of Michael and Gertie’s brother who befriends the title alien in E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial?
— — — — — — —
2. What new first name did comedian John Sanford adopt as part of his stage name in the 1940s, a nod to the color of his hair?
— — — —
3. What upstart carmaker made only 51 of its groundbreaking “Torpedo” 48 sedans before scandal and bankruptcy shut it down?
— — — — — —
4. In honor of a Canadian environmentalist named Mowat, what did Lynn Johnston name the family sheepdog in her comic strip For Better or For Worse?
— — — — — —
5. In a game of roshambo, what’s the most common move, thrown 35.4% of the time?
— — — —
ANSWERS ----->