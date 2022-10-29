What's the Kennection? #34
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What key on a computer keyboard moves the cursor to the last character of a line (in Windows) or scrolls to the bottom of a window (on Macs)?
— — —
2. America’s Test Kitchen says you can substitute bass, halibut, or grouper for the “red” variety of what Atlantic fish?
— — — — — — —
3. What does the ‘S’ stand for in the name of the government agency OSHA?
— — — — — —
4. What term do anglers use for fishing gear, derived from a Dutch word for a ship’s rigging?
— — — — — —
5. In 2013, what Canadian band did Rolling Stone readers vote the second-worst band of the 1990s, behind only Creed?
— — — — — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->