What's the Kennection? #34

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  What key on a computer keyboard moves the cursor to the last character of a line (in Windows) or scrolls to the bottom of a window (on Macs)?

— — —

2.  America’s Test Kitchen says you can substitute bass, halibut, or grouper for the “red” variety of what Atlantic fish?

— — — — — — —

3.  What does the ‘S’ stand for in the name of the government agency OSHA?  

— — — — — —

4.  What term do anglers use for fishing gear, derived from a Dutch word for a ship’s rigging?  

— — — — — —

5.  In 2013, what Canadian band did Rolling Stone readers vote the second-worst band of the 1990s, behind only Creed?

— — — — — — — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

