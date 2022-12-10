What's the Kennection? #40
1 of 3
1. What company’s CEO has been Tim Cook since 2011?
— — — — —
2. What band had its biggest U.S. hit with “Sunshine of Your Love,” in which Eric Clapton’s guitar solo quotes the pop standard “Blue Moon”?
— — — — —
3. Christian Dior was the first designer to apply the name of what party drink to a new kind of semi-formal dress?
— — — — — — — —
4. What’s the only city in New York state in which an NFL team plays its home games?
— — — — — — —
5. Zinc citrate is added to toothpaste because it slows dental plaque from hardening into a layer of calculus, better known as what?
— — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->