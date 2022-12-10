Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #40

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
1.  What company’s CEO has been Tim Cook since 2011?

— — — — —

2.  What band had its biggest U.S. hit with “Sunshine of Your Love,” in which Eric Clapton’s guitar solo quotes the pop standard “Blue Moon”?

— — — — —

3. Christian Dior was the first designer to apply the name of what party drink to a new kind of semi-formal dress?

— — — — — — — —

4.  What’s the only city in New York state in which an NFL team plays its home games?

— — — — — — —

5. Zinc citrate is added to toothpaste because it slows dental plaque from hardening into a layer of calculus, better known as what?

— — — — — —

