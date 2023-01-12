What's the Kennection? #44
1. What’s the name of the obsequious assistant played by a young Philip Seymour Hoffman in The Big Lebowski?
BRANDT
2. Louis Begley wrote a trilogy of novels “About” what title retired lawyer, later adapted into a Jack Nicholson movie?
SCHMIDT
3. What black powder, made from ground stibnite, did the Ancient Egyptians use as eyeliner and mascara?
KOHL
4. What city is home to North Dakota’s state capitol building—not a dome, but an 18-story Art Deco skyscraper?
BISMARCK
5. Though Charles Schulz himself preferred Brahms, which Peanuts character idolized Ludwig van Beethoven?
SCHROEDER
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->