What's the Kennection? #50
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. A pioneer ballad asks, “Did you ever hear tell of Sweet Betsy from” what eastern Missouri county?
— — — —
2. What common nickname for the planet Venus is also the source for the biblical name “Lucifer”?
— — — — — — — // — — — —
3. As opposed to pizzicato, the instruction arco tells musicians to play their instrument with what item?
— — —
4. What middle name did singer James Bass use as his first name as a member of NSYNC?
— — — — —
5. What self-defense brand uses pepper spray as its active ingredient today, not the phenacyl chloride tear gas it originally contained in 1965?
— — — —
