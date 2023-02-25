Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #50

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1. A pioneer ballad asks, “Did you ever hear tell of Sweet Betsy from” what eastern Missouri county?

— — — —

2. What common nickname for the planet Venus is also the source for the biblical name “Lucifer”?

— — — — — — — // — — — —

3. As opposed to pizzicato, the instruction arco tells musicians to play their instrument with what item?

— — —

4. What middle name did singer James Bass use as his first name as a member of NSYNC?

— — — — —

5. What self-defense brand uses pepper spray as its active ingredient today, not the phenacyl chloride tear gas it originally contained in 1965?

— — — —

ANSWERS ----->

