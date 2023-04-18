What's the Kennection? #58
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. Philosopher Thomas Hobbes was the first to write about a final piece of what substance breaking a horse’s back?
— — — — —
2. Roger Zelazny wrote ten “Chronicles” about what fantasy world ruled by nine princes?
— — — — —
3. Back when it was a British colony, the African nation of Ghana was named for what valuable export?
— — — —
4. What fruit was the original garnish for a martini, before green olives became more common?
— — — — —
5. What bird is named for the southernmost islands in Spain, where it originates?
— — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->