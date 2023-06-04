What's the Kennection? #65
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)e
1. Schenck v. United States is the source of Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.’ s famous legal dictum about shouting what word in a theater?
— — — —
2. In the book of Exodus, whom do Moses and Aaron repeatedly tell, “Let my people go”?
— — — — — — —
3. What “slacker rock” band led by Stephen Malkmus is best known for its 1994 indie hit “Cut Your Hair”?
— — — — — — — —
4. Disillusioned with acting, what job was Harrison Ford working as in the 1970s when George Lucas discovered him?
— — — — — — — — —
5. What college football power’s Black Knights play their home game in Michie Stadium?
— — — —
ANSWERS ----->