What's the Kennection? #72
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What does the ‘G’ stand for GA, the IATA code for Indonesia’s national airline?
2. What 1990s sitcom, starring Charles S. Dutton as a garbage man, made TV history by broadcasting its entire second season live?
3. What Kansas university mascot derives historically from the state’s anti-slavery guerrillas of the Civil War era?
4. In July 2005, the fun, fun, fun ended after 50 years as the last convertible of what model name rolled off a Ford assembly line?
5. The Maricopa tribe lived in the Salt River Valley, now the “Valley of the Sun” where what U.S. state capital is located?
