Mental Floss

What's the Kennection? #75

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.

By Ken Jennings

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  What fellow post-Impressionist painter moved in with Vincent van Gogh for nine turbulent weeks in 1888?

— — — — // — — — — — — —

2.  From what language did English borrow skiing terms like slalom, klister, and telemark?     

— — — — — — — — —

3.  What canonical status is held by 12 Disney characters, Esmeralda and Tinker Bell having been removed from the lineup in the 2000s?  

— — — — — — — —

4.  What NASA program landed the first two successful probes on Mars, sending home the first photos of the red planet in July 1976?

— — — — — —

5.  What medieval feast, famed for its masks in Venice and its bonfire in Cologne, was held during Shrovetide?

— — — — — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

Home/KENNECTIONS