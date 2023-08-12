What's the Kennection? #75
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What fellow post-Impressionist painter moved in with Vincent van Gogh for nine turbulent weeks in 1888?
— — — — // — — — — — — —
2. From what language did English borrow skiing terms like slalom, klister, and telemark?
— — — — — — — — —
3. What canonical status is held by 12 Disney characters, Esmeralda and Tinker Bell having been removed from the lineup in the 2000s?
— — — — — — — —
4. What NASA program landed the first two successful probes on Mars, sending home the first photos of the red planet in July 1976?
— — — — — —
5. What medieval feast, famed for its masks in Venice and its bonfire in Cologne, was held during Shrovetide?
— — — — — — — —
