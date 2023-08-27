What's the Kennection? #77
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. Adam Driver rose to fame playing the often-shirtless Brooklyn carpenter-actor Adam Sackler on what HBO comedy?
— — — — —
2. A gander is an adult male example of what bird?
— — — — —
3. A pioneering woman daredevil named Tiny Broadwick was the inventor of the ripcord, the device that opens what object?
— — — — — — — — —
4. Which national park is named for more than 2000 natural sandstone features there, including the “Delicate” one on the Utah state license plate?
— — — — — —
5. The 16th-century “Hunt-Lenox” and “Ostrich Egg” are the only two of what items known to feature the phrase “Here be dragons”?
— — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->