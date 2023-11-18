What’s the Kennection? #89
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. Marshall McLuhan’s book The Medium is the Massage got its title from a typo, as the original quote used what word instead?
2. In 2022, the U.S. Department of Health announced that it no longer recommended taking what daily to prevent heart attacks?
3. What venerable cola was originally called “Brad’s Drink” before an 1898 name change?
4. Topeka inventor George Brooks received the first patent for using sheets of what material to make bulletin boards?
5. In 2019, Will Smith commented he was bringing a 1990s “hip-hop flavor” to playing what Disney character?
