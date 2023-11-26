What’s the Kennection? #90
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. What African nation sometimes has the city of Conakry added to its name, to distinguish it from its neighbor with capital at Bissau?
— — — — — —
2. What is the Pale Blue Dot in the 1990 photograph that inspired Carl Sagan’s book of the same name?
— — — — —
3. What Netflix series starred Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin as fictionalized performers with a 1980s wrestling promotion?
— — — —
4. Organza, taffeta, and georgette are fabrics traditionally made from what material?
— — — —
5. Espadin from Oaxaca is the agave plant still used to make 90 percent of what Mexican spirit?
— — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->