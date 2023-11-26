Mental Floss

What’s the Kennection? #90

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.

By Ken Jennings

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
1.  What African nation sometimes has the city of Conakry added to its name, to distinguish it from its neighbor with capital at Bissau?

2.  What is the Pale Blue Dot in the 1990 photograph that inspired Carl Sagan’s book of the same name?  

3.  What Netflix series starred Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin as fictionalized performers with a 1980s wrestling promotion?

4.  Organza, taffeta, and georgette are fabrics traditionally made from what material?   

5.  Espadin from Oaxaca is the agave plant still used to make 90 percent of what Mexican spirit?

