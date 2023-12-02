What’s the Kennection? #91
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What color have the Baltimore Ravens’ helmets been since the team’s inception?
— — — — —
2. According to the chart-topping 2021 hit from Lin-Manuel Miranda, “We Don’t Talk About” which member of the Madrigal family?
— — — — —
3. What prison-set TV show was HBO’s first ever hour-long drama?
— —
4. At the end of the Paleozoic Era, Panthalassa was the name of the Earth’s only what?
— — — — —
5. What is the Latin name for the genus of mammals to which goats belong?
— — — — —
ANSWERS ----->