What’s the Kennection? #91
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. What color have the Baltimore Ravens’ helmets been since the team’s inception?
BLACK
2. According to the chart-topping 2021 hit from Lin-Manuel Miranda, “We Don’t Talk About” which member of the Madrigal family?
BRUNO
3. What prison-set TV show was HBO’s first ever hour-long drama?
OZ
4. At the end of the Paleozoic Era, Panthalassa was the name of the Earth’s only what?
OCEAN
5. What is the Latin name for the genus of mammals to which goats belong?
CAPRA
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->