What’s the Kennection? #92
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What insects sometimes “milk” aphids for the sugary honeydew their anuses excrete?
— — — —
2. SNL’s Al Franken once said, “You can’t do a 90-minute live comedy show week after week without doing” what drug?
— — — — — — —
3. What dance troupe’s famed Christmas show began in December 1933, with costumes designed by a young Vincente Minnelli?
— — — // — — — — — — — — —
4. Plato’s Republic, like his Apology, Symposium, and Crito, are written in a literary genre known as the Socratic what?
— — — — — — — —
5. The U.S. Army’s famed “Big Red One” is so called because it’s the 1st numbered division of what kind of personnel?
— — — — — — — —
