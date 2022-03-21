KFC Australia Is Going Upscale With an 11-Course Tasting Menu
While many fast food fans find KFC fried chicken delicious, patrons may not normally associate their grease-laden buckets and gravy tubs with fine dining.
Perhaps KFC in Australia can change their minds. According to Food & Wine, the Aussie branch of the chicken giant has paired with Sydney’s nel. restaurant and chef Nelly Robinson to create an 11-course tasting menu featuring some of the chain’s most popular menu items.
The gastronomic experimentation includes chicken wings charred over charcoal; potato buns joined by a “gravy candle”; a quinoa-and-gold dusted drumstick; popcorn chicken paired with celeriac soup; and a plate full of sauces designed so it resembles the visage of Colonel Harland Sanders, KFC’s founder. The remainder of the courses will be announced at a later date.
KFC plans to serve the menu from April 1 to April 3 at an as-yet-undisclosed KFC location in Sydney. Reservations are being accepted online and the cost is AUD $75 per person.
Would Colonel Sanders approve? The late chicken czar was famously fastidious about food consistency, so it’s hard to say. It’s nonetheless been a big week for Sanders, who is getting the biopic treatment in a forthcoming feature film based on the 1996 book The Colonel’s Secret: Eleven Herbs and a Spicy Daughter, written by Sanders’s daughter, Margaret Sanders.
[h/t Food & Wine]