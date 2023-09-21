Kraft Single-Serve Cheese Slices Are Being Recalled Owing to an 'Unpleasant' Mistake
That plastic cling wrap on cheese slices might pose a choking hazard.
By Jake Rossen
Kraft single-serve processed American cheese slices are a popular item at grocery stores, but you may want to reconsider that grilled cheese for the time being. As CNN reports, the company has announced a recall due to some persistent plastic film that could pose a choking hazard.
Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling 83,000 cases of the cheese owing to what the company describes as a problem with the manufacturing process.
“The voluntary recall comes as a precaution after a temporary issue developed on one of our wrapping machines, making it possible that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed,” Kraft Heinz said in a statement. “If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard.”
Kraft Heinz added that the issue came to their attention after consumer complaints, including six people who stated the plastic film had caused them to choke and gag.
Fortunately, only a small number of the 16-ounce cheese slice packages were affected. Consumers can check to see if they have a recalled item by looking at the UPC codes. A code of 0 2100061526 1 and a Best When Used By date of January 10, 2024 through January 27, 2024 means the package could pose a problem. The package will also have an S and 72 in the manufacturing code.
The recall also affects a brick-sized 3-pound case of the cheese with a UPC code of 0 2100060491 3 and a Best When Used By date of January 9, 2024 through January 13 and 16, 2024.
Customers can return the cheese for a refund or phone Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252. And yes, Kraft has fixed the wrapping machines.