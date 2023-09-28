Le Creuset Is Having a Huge Fall Sale—and It’s Your Chance to Save Big on Casserole Dishes and More
Whether you’re whipping up a decadent dessert or some comforting casseroles, these Le Creuset bakeware pieces can make the job a lot easier.
Le Creuset cookware is some of the best that money can buy, and during the autumn months when you might be tailgating or just planning to bake a lot of casseroles and other yummy fall dishes, it can be great to have a few of these heirloom-quality pieces within arm’s reach.
Known for their exquisite enameled cast iron and stoneware, Le Creuset items don’t typically come cheap, which is one of the only complaints shoppers tend to have about the brand. But right now, you can actually save big on select cocottes, casserole dishes, and more during Le Creuset’s Fall Bake Sale, with prices starting at just under $10.
One of the big stand-outs during this limited-time sale is the Signature Chef’s Oven. You can get this versatile piece—which is normally priced at $462—for $300. Made from enameled cast iron, it’s stovetop- and oven-safe to 500℉ and can be great to use for meal prep or other big-batch cooking, as it has a 7.5-quart capacity. Not only that, but the base has rounded corners, which can make stirring soups, stews, and chili a lot easier. Better still, you can even run it through the dishwasher.
If you’re not quite ready to make a $300 investment but you’d still like to upgrade your current bakeware, there are still plenty of other discounted Le Creuset pieces to choose from. The Heritage 2-piece square baking dish set can be great for everything from baking casseroles to brownies and cinnamon rolls, and you can get it on sale for $55, so you’ll save about $20. This set comes with a 5-inch,18-ounce dish and an 8-inch, 2-quart one. Also oven-safe to 500℉, each stoneware dish has a nonstick interior for easy food release and overall durability, and both are safe to use in the microwave, dishwasher, and even freezer.
You can also grab a mini round cocotte—ideal for prepping chicken pot pies, little ice cream sundaes, and more—on sale starting at just $22, or get seasonally inspired bakeware like this enameled cast iron apple baker for $50 off its usual retail value.
Whether you’re putting together a delicious apple crisp or opting for an easy chicken and rice casserole that the whole family can enjoy, Le Creuset’s Fall Bake Sale can help you get the bakeware you need for a lot less than you’d normally spend. If you shop now and spend more than $250, you can also get a free set of lidded mugs with the promotional code FALLSIPS at checkout, and enjoy free ground shipping on all orders over $99.