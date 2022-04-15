Build an Iconic Star Wars Moment With LEGO’s New Death Star Trash Compactor Set
It's not easy to pick a favorite moment from the original Star Wars (1977). But one that most fans likely have near the top of their lists is the Death Star trash compactor scene when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) have to make a daring escape from the murky bowels of the Imperial space station. Now you can recreate this scene (sans the wonderful smell of space garbage) with a new LEGO set.
The 802-piece Death Star trash compactor set ($90) is packed with details from the film: There are movable walls that are ready to crush all the garbage from the Death Star, and mini-figures of the four main characters, along with C-3PO and R2-D2. Like in the film, this set is also haunted by the dianoga creature that lives in the trash compactor. To top it off, there’s a plaque you can attach to the front of the set that features Han Solo’s famous line from the scene: “One thing's for sure. We’re all gonna be a lot thinner.”
You can complete your Star Wars collection with two other new sets from the franchise that recreate the Death Star trench run and Luke's Dagobah Jedi training from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Those two sets, along with the trash compactor, are available for pre-order now and will be shipped out on April 26, ahead of Star Wars Day.
Head over to the LEGO website to pre-order the Death Star trash compactor diorama set now.