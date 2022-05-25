Traveling Soon? Take these LifeStraw Products With You to Get Clean Drinking Water From Anywhere
The LifeStraw personal water filter was introduced in 2005 to help people in developing nations have access to safe drinking water. Over the past decade and a half, it's become a popular go-to for campers, hikers, and other outdoor enthusiasts from around the world who are searching for efficient ways to sip clean H2O right from nature. Right now, you can get a LifeStraw on sale—plus grab some of the brand's new water bottles and pitchers—just in time for your next wilderness adventure.
Through Amazon, you can save 48 percent on this celebrated portable filtration system. The original price is $30, but with this discount, you can get one for only $16. There are even various discounts on packs of two, three, and five to choose from, which are available in four color options. Furthermore, via the brand's Give Back program, each purchase gives a child a year of safe drinking water.
According to LifeStraw, this plastic filter removes up to 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (like E. coli and Salmonella) and parasites (including Giardia). It has a membrane microfilter that can get rid of microplastics too (down to 1 micron in size), and can reduce turbidity (meaning how cloudy the water is). Additionally, this device has been independently evaluated to meet the water standards of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and NSF International, which tests products for the safety of global human health.
You can use this personal filtration systems in lakes, streams, and even the ocean for up to 1000 gallons of water, which the brand says is roughly five years for an individual. To start, all you have to do is stick it in the body of water (or a receptacle of your choosing that's filled with agua) and start sipping. "I've used these both in Iraq [and] Afghanistan. Works as advertised. Extremely reliable and genuinely [a] safe to use filtration system," one Amazon reviewer wrote. More than 93,000 fellow shoppers on the site have tried it and give it a 4.8-star rating, with another noting, "I've used my straw to drink from the sink everywhere in the world and I have never once gotten sick. I used it in India, China, Thailand, Brazil, Colombia, and all over the US. I also take it with me when I go hiking or camping, but I only use it in emergencies."
LifeStraw also recently released water bottles (priced from $17) that you can take on the go if you want something a bit more convenient during your next trip or hike. Hate the taste of tap water? A LifeStraw pitcher ($54 with Amazon's on-page coupon) could be great to use at home, and just like the water bottles, there are filters inside that the brand claims will help protect against more than 30 contaminants, including waterborne bacteria, parasites, microplastics, chlorine, and mercury. The membrane microfilter even lasts for up to 264 gallons (or roughly a year).
Head over to Amazon to check out this deal on the LifeStraw personal water filter, and browse more of the brand's latest offerings.