11 Marvel Movies Coming in Phase Four, Five, and Beyond
It’s hard to remember a time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn’t dominating the box office with its constant stream of new releases. The phenomenon started 14 years ago with 2008's Iron Man, and the MCU machine has no intention of slowing down anytime soon as new heroes and franchises make their debuts. Here are all of the Marvel movies set to come out in 2022, 2023, and beyond.
1. Thor: Love and Thunder
Release date: July 8, 2022
The God of Thunder returns this summer to contend with the formidable Gorr the God Butcher, played by none other than Christian Bale. Luckily, Natalie Portman returns to the Thor franchise to lend a helping hand, as she wields a hammer of her own as the Mighty Thor.
2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Release date: November 11, 2022
Very little is known about the plot of the Black Panther sequel, but the Marvel Studios film will undoubtedly seek to honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, star of the first movie, who passed away in 2020.
3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Release date: February 23, 2023
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return to Marvel’s most lighthearted film series, as Scott Lang and the van Dyne/Pym family find themselves on another unforgettable adventure. It’s believed Ant-Man 3 will be one of Phase Four’s most important movies since it will feature the next Big Bad of the franchise, Kang the Conqueror (played by Loki‘s Jonathan Majors).
4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Release date: May 5, 2023
The colorful space-traveling misfits will return for one more adventure as director James Gunn brings his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy to a close. Another potentially huge film, it will feature the long-awaited debut of Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.
5. The Marvels
Release date: July 28, 2023
The Marvels will be something of a sequel to the Disney+ shows WandaVision and Ms. Marvel as Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani reprise their respective roles as Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan. Brie Larson, of course, reprises the role of Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel.
The film was originally scheduled for a 2022 release before being moved to early 2023. It was then swapped with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning it will now come out in summer 2023 instead.
6. Fantastic Four
Release date: Unknown
Expected to be the last movie of Phase Four, Fantastic Four will finally bring Marvel’s first family to the MCU. Very little is known about the film at this stage, but Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts was attached to it until he decided to take a break from superhero movies.
7. Blade
Release date: Unknown
Mahershala Ali announced his involvement as Blade all the way back at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. And even though all has been quiet since then, it goes without saying that fans are very excited to see Marvel tackle vampires in the near future.
8. Captain America 4
Release date: Unknown
This Captain America movie sees Anthony Mackie reprise the role of Sam Wilson as it explores his early days at the new Cap. Expect it to be a direct sequel to the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
9. Deadpool 3
Release date: Unknown
Deadpool is probably the biggest success story from Fox’s Marvel universe, and even though there are rumors of an X-Men reboot on the horizon, the "Merc with a Mouth" that we already know and love (played by Ryan Reynolds) will be back on screens for a third outing. It could very well be the MCU’s first R-rated project.
10. Shang-Chi 2
Release date: Unknown
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the MCU’s most important movies. An incredible step forward for diversity and representation on-screen, it introduced audiences to Simu Liu’s hero in what might just have been Marvel’s best origin story film to date.
Its success set the stage for a sequel, and that’s exactly what we’re going to get in the future. We don’t know anything about when it will arrive yet, but it’s clear that Marvel has big plans for the character.
11. Spider-Man 4
Release date: Unknown
Spider-Man: No Way Home may have been the final chapter of the Homecoming trilogy, but it was also one of the most successful movies of all time. A new trilogy is reportedly on the way, with Tom Holland set to return.