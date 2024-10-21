Can You Match the Villain to the Movie?

Die Hard (1988) remains one of the pillars of the action genre, thanks in large part to Bruce Willis’s portrayal of everyman cop John McClane. But it’s not likely the film would have reached the critical and commercial success it did without Alan Rickman. As Han Gruber—the droll, ruthless villain taking over Nakatomi Plaza—Rickman proved a perfect foil.

Gruber came in fourth in Empire magazine’s list of iconic film villains, edged out by Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Heath Ledger’s Joker, and Darth Vader. The American Film Institute had him at 46 in a list topped off by Anthony Hopkins’s Hannibal Lecter. As good as Gruber is, there’s a surplus of iconic screen villains to choose from. See if you can match the malevolent character to the film they belong to in the quiz below.

Why do we love villains? A 2022 study published in Psychological Science had some theories. It’s possible we may find striking similarities between ourselves and dark or morally dubious characters, and seeing them onscreen may offer a chance to explore those shades without the real-world consequences.

“Our research suggests that stories and fictional worlds can offer a ‘safe haven’ for comparison to a villainous character that reminds us of ourselves,” lead author Rebecca Krause said. “When people feel protected by the veil of fiction, they may show greater interest in learning about dark and

sinister characters who resemble them.”

A viewer may share Dr. Lecter’s penchant for mind games, for example, and find him charming company in a film—but hopefully they don’t have similar taste in cuisine.

