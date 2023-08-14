Maui Wildfires Have Devastated the Hawaiian Island—Here are 5 Organizations That Are Helping
A number of charitable organizations are now taking donations to help the people, and pets, who have lost everything in Maui.
By Jake Rossen
Wildfires have become an increasing concern in the United States, and nothing is driving that home more than the current situation in Maui. The Hawaiian island has seen raging blazes that have prompted catastrophic property damage as well as an ever-increasing death toll (nearly 100 as of this writing, the deadliest in the country’s history in more than a century). All told, the devastation could amount to more than $6 billion.
With so many people displaced and in need of resources, organizations have scrambled to create channels for donations and other aid. If you’re looking to assist in recovery efforts, consider these options.
1. American Red Cross of Hawaii
The Red Cross is providing shelter onsite in Maui for those in need. Their facilities also offer food and health services. You can use the Red Cross donation page and utilize the dropdown menu to specify you want your donation to be directed toward the wildfire relief efforts. The organization accepts credit cards, PayPal, checks, and telephone transactions.
2. The Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund
The Foundation states that the Maui Strong Fund has been designed to provide funds quickly and efficiently to where they’re needed most, with an emphasis on shelter, meals, and financial assistance. More than $17 million has been raised so far. You can donate here using a credit card.
3. Aloha United Way Maui Fire Relief Fund
The group has set up a relief fund, with donations going directly to victims of the wildfires. You can donate via credit card or check.
4. Hawaii Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is providing meals and other essentials. You can donate a one-time amount or set up a recurring payment via credit card, Venmo, or PayPal.
5. Maui Humane Society
Animals are suffering the effects of the wildfires, too. The Maui Humane Society has set up a donations page with funds going directly to veterinary assistance during the crisis. You can use a credit card, PayPal, or remit a check.
Keep in mind that while the above organizations have been vetted or endorsed by public officials, not all fundraising efforts you see online may be legitimate. (Charity Navigator is a site dedicated to providing transparency into nonprofit donation allocations, and has set up a special section for Maui relief efforts.) It’s important to do your due diligence to avoid fraudulent activity. Also note that transaction fees may apply depending on your method of payment. And while most charitable donations are tax-deductible, you should retain your confirmation email and consult a tax professional for specifics.