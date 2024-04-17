Mental Floss

100 Weird and Wonderful Medieval Dog Names

“Come here, Argument!”

By Ellen Gutoskey

A 14th-century illustration from 'The Book of the Hunt.'
A 14th-century illustration from 'The Book of the Hunt.' / Photo Josse/Leemage/GettyImages
You might think of your dog as the best dog of all. One medieval dog owner actually called theirs that. No, literally—the dog’s name was Beste-of-all.

Per Open Culture, the moniker comes from a 15th-century manuscript containing a list of more than 1000 names of hounds (specifically hunting dogs). David Scott-Macnab, an English literature professor at South Africa’s North-West University, published all the names in a 2013 article for the journal Viator.

There are a surprising number of parallels between today’s most popular dog names and this centuries-old selection. We have Bella; they had Belle. They had Compaynowne (companion) and Felowe, which maps onto our Buddy. We have Bear; they had Foxe and Mouse (and, OK, Salmon). Our Daisy isn’t so different from their Flowre.

That said, you’d be hard-pressed to find a dog these days named Brainless (or, Brayneles, as it was spelled). Medieval people habitually christened their dogs with words that described them. Some were complimentary, sure—Amyable, Harmeles, Trusty, Joliboye, Pretyman—but plenty others were hilariously harsh: Helpeles, Filthe, Litillwitte, Synfull, and plain old Badde

There’s further evidence that these bygone pet owners had a sense of humor about their charges: Somewhere out there were canines named Lewde, Lusty, Ribawde, and Nameles. Not to mention Spowse (spouse) and Hosewife (housewife).

One especially prevalent trend, unsurprisingly, is names related to hunting—including Bryngehome, Fyndewell, Goodynowze, Kilbucke, and Makehitgood. But it’s the random ones that are most fun, from Argument and Bryan to Feete and Garlik.

You can explore our 100 favorite names from the manuscript below. (And if you’re hoping to pick one out for your next pet, Tom Killeen built a name generator that features all 1065 of them.)

  1. Achilles
  2. Amyable
  3. Argument
  4. Baby
  5. Badde
  6. Barefote
  7. Belle
  8. Beste-of-all
  9. Birdismowthe
  10. Blameles
  11. Bonere
  12. Brayneles
  13. Bryan
  14. Bryngehome
  15. Careles
  16. Champyn
  17. Charlemayne
  18. Chawnseler
  19. Christabell
  20. Compaynowne
  21. Cowntirfette
  22. Cruell
  23. Cunnynge
  24. Dawngere
  25. Dolfyn
  26. Dragon
  27. Dredefull
  28. Duchesse
  29. Dyamound
  30. Ercules
  31. Ergo
  32. Farewell
  33. Feete
  34. Felowe
  35. Filthe
  36. Flame
  37. Flowre
  38. Foxe
  39. Fyndewell
  40. Garlik
  41. Gaweyne
  42. Go-bifore
  43. Go-byhynde
  44. Goodynowze
  45. Happy
  46. Harlet
  47. Harmeles
  48. Havegoodday
  49. Helpeles
  50. Holdefaste
  51. Holy
  52. Honydewe
  53. Hosewife
  54. Joliboye
  55. Kilbucke
  56. Kynysman
  57. Letego
  58. Lewde
  59. Liberall
  60. Litilboye
  61. Litillwitte
  62. Litilman
  63. Lusty
  64. Makehitgood
  65. Monke
  66. Mouse
  67. Musike
  68. Mustarde
  69. Mynstrell
  70. Nameles
  71. Nero
  72. Noforse
  73. Nosewise
  74. Oribull
  75. Pretiboy
  76. Pretyman
  77. Quycke
  78. Radissche
  79. Rage
  80. Ribawde
  81. Rumbilowe
  82. Salmon
  83. Scathelok
  84. Schakbagge
  85. Spowse
  86. Swepestake
  87. Symple
  88. Synfull
  89. Thought
  90. Trusty
  91. Tullymully
  92. Vengeabull
  93. Vyolette
  94. Wantone
  95. Welcome
  96. Wellyfedde
  97. Wenche
  98. Whiteberde
  99. Wrecche
  100. Wyseman

