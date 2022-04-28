Mental Floss Is Hiring a Staff Writer!
We're looking for a staff writer to join the award-winning Mental Floss team.
Mental Floss has won Webby Awards (four!), lost ASME Awards (thrilled to be nominated!), and published 15 books (and counting!) and five board games. Our YouTube channel has 1.3 million subscribers, and we reach 13 million people a month through mentalfloss.com. Our goal is to find fascinating stories and bring them back to our readers. The kinds of stories people want to share, and not just in the social media sense. There are so many incredibly interesting things out there. Can you help us uncover them?
What You'll Do
We need a writer who is as comfortable covering science and history as they are writing about entertainment and pop culture. Primary responsibilities include writing several news posts for publication on the site each day; lists, reported features, YouTube scripts, and special projects like books and calendars will also be in the mix.
The position is remote, but candidates should be based in the U.S. and available during our normal business hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. ET.
What You Have
- At least a year of experience pitching and writing (personal blog, student publication, etc.)
- Excellent time management skills, the ability to prioritize, and a high level of attention to detail
- Energetic, positive written voice (we write about the things we love)
- Ability to generate large volumes of creative story ideas
Nice to Have/Advantages
- Ability to conceive, pitch, and execute timely stories on tight deadlines
- Strong research, reporting, and interviewing skills and experience
- Ability to translate complicated concepts into writing that is accessible to a broad audience
- Experience with photo research and sourcing via stock art platforms and Creative Commons; knowledge of Photoshop or a similar platform
- Knowledge of social media platforms (TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter), Google Analytics, and SEO best practices
Not sure that you're 100 percent qualified but are up for the challenge? We want you to apply!
Learn more about the position, and how to apply, here.