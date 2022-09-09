Frequent Misconceptions About Physics
The laws of physics dictate our reality, but they can sometimes be counterintuitive or just plain confusing. Do electrons orbit the nucleus like planets around the sun? Do astronauts on the International Space Station float because they’re in zero gravity?
In this episode of Misconceptions, Justin Dodd breaks down some common misunderstandings about physics, from too-good-to-be-true stories of scientific insight to misunderstood phenomena in our awe-inspiring (and sometimes hard to comprehend) universe.
