10 Musician and Band Names You've Probably Been Mispronouncing All Along
Billie Eilish may have sold millions of records before she turned 21, but that hasn’t stopped a number of news outlets from butchering her last name. (It’s “EYE-lish,” not “EE-lish” or “EL-ish.”) Indeed, if you know your favorite musical act only by what comes up on their Spotify tracks, you may be surprised to find you’ve been mispronouncing their name all along.
1. Rihanna
If you’ve been saying the “Umbrella” singer’s name as “Ree-ah-na,” you’re all wet. Her name is pronounced “Ree-anna.” Writing a song titled “What’s My Name” was probably not a coincidence.
2. Haim
The trio of sisters get “Haim” as in Corey Haim, but it’s actually pronounced “Hy-uhm.”
3. Sade
Born Helen Adu, the graceful singer can often be labeled “Sadie” or even “Shar-day.” It’s actually “Sha-day.” That’s also the name of her band, but most people consider Sade a solo act.
4. Björk
The Icelandic singer has likely given up correcting people who say “Bee-york” a long time ago, but you probably stand a better chance of an autograph if you say it properly: “Be-yerk.”
5. Hozier
Irish singer Hozier has heard it all, from “Hose-ee-air” to “Hozzer.” According to the musician himself, it rhymes with “cozier” or “noisier.”
6. David Bowie
Proving you can be as famous as any person who has ever lived and people will still mess up your name, rocker David Bowie isn’t “Bow-ee” where the “bow” rhymes with “bow” as in “take a bow.” It’s “Boh-wee,” like “doughy.”
7. Adam Yauch
The Beastie Boys co-founder might have gotten “Yuck” or “Yowck,” but it’s “Yowk.”
8. Ric Ocasek
The Cars member is “Oh-cass-ick,” not “Oh-case-ick.”
9. Ray Davies
The lead singer of The Kinks didn’t pronounce it “Day-vies” but "Day-viz."
10. Macklemore
The “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us” singer gets “Mackle-more” a lot, but it’s actually “Mack-la-more.”
