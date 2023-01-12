Mental Floss
The Most Beautiful Buildings in the World, Mapped

Jake Rossen
The Taj Mahal gets high marks.
The Taj Mahal gets high marks. / Pallava Bagla/GettyImages
Notre-Dame Cathedral. The Taj Mahal. St. Peter’s Basilica. The world is full of stunning architectural achievements, many of which can only be appreciated to their fullest when you’re up close and personal. It’s a big reason people plan trips.

Recently, homeowner guide Angi had a go at listing the most beautiful buildings in every country. Aesthetics are highly subjective, so they came up with a creative approach when compiling the list: The company evaluated reviews on Tripadvisor and looked for the word “beautiful.” The building with the most mentions was declared the best-looking in its country. Take a look at their findings—maybe it’ll inspire your next trip.

A map of the most beautiful buildings in the world is pictured
Click image to view it in full size. / Angi

The site also broke down the top 20 most beautiful, with Basilica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona, Spain, netting the most “beautiful” mentions. The awe-inspiring temple is technically unfinished, having been under construction in one form or another for 140 years.

A list of the most beautiful buildings in the world is pictured
Click image to view it in full size. / Angi

They also examined the most striking buildings in the U.S., with the Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina, coming out on top. A French Renaissance castle built by George Vanderbilt, it’s believed to be the country’s largest private home, with 250 rooms.

A list of the 20 most beautiful buildings in the United States is pictured
Click image to view it in full size. / Angi

