The 20 Most Fun States in the U.S.

There’s plenty of decision fatigue that comes with planning a move (or even a trip). It can be hard to determine what place best suits your interests—after all, no one wants to spend their precious vacation days in a boring destination.

WalletHub used a plethora of data sources to create a semi-objective list of the most fun states in America. To get the most accurate ranking possible, the site used two main categories: “Entertainment and Recreation” and “Nightlife.”

The study took 26 different factors into consideration to score each state on a 100-point scale, with higher scores indicating more fun and affordable options. The data included the number of attractions, variety of entertainment, quality of weather, access to parks, and nightlife factors like bar availability, last call times, and music festivals.

Whether you’re into beaches, bars, or Broadway hits, you’ll find some useful info: WalletHub compiled rankings of all these factors and more. Here are the states that came out on top.

The Most Fun-Filled States in the U.S.

Ranking State Total Score 1 Florida 65.51 2 California 65.14 3 Nevada 59.12 4 New York 58.01 5 Colorado 52.89 6 Illinois 52.65 7 Texas 52.08 8 Washington 49.62 9 Minnesota 46.72 10 Louisiana 46.32 11 Arizona 43.76 12 Oregon 42.20 13 Pennsylvania 41.57 14 North Carolina 41.39 15 Ohio 41.34 16 Wisconsin 40.85 17 Missouri 40.01 18 South Carolina 39.27 19 Maryland 38.99 20 Alaska 38.63

Florida—a popular U.S. vacation destination—tops the list. A lot of people instantly think of Disney World and spring break when it comes to Florida, but the Sunshine State has even more to offer. It contains a variety of restaurants, music festivals, parks, and more.

California also features plentiful amusement parks, outdoor destinations, and delicious dining options. And the no. 3 spot, Nevada, boasts all the cultural attractions and revelry Las Vegas has to offer.

Some of these rankings probably aren’t much of a shock to you (New York—home of the city that never sleeps—coming in fourth, for starters), but there are definitely some inclusions that might seem a bit surprising.

The study found that Minnesota, which nabbed the no. 9 spot, has the fourth most performing arts theaters per capita in the nation. And Texas—though it has a high number of fitness centers and movie theaters—has some of the worst access to national parks.

Of course, everyone’s idea of fun will differ from someone else’s. If you’re a person who hates crowds and loud noises, you’ll probably want to steer clear of Florida’s beaches and amusement parks during peak tourist season. Likewise, if you have zero interest in the great outdoors, Colorado might not be your cup of tea.

