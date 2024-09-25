The creepiest holiday of the year is approaching quickly, and people are getting into the Halloween spirit. If you want to embrace the spooky season while hitting the road, check out some of the most haunted highways on Earth.

Researchers with the car rental service SIXT compiled the list below after analyzing search trends on Google and TikTok. They looked for road names accompanied by the terms ghost or haunted. They also used Ghosts of America—a website where people can report supernatural sightings—to determine the U.S. roads where the most alleged spirit encounters occur.

The World’s Most Haunted Highways

If you want to get spooked in South Africa, ride along R33. The road ranks as the most haunted highway on the planet, with over 470,000 online searches related to its ghostly status. Some locals believe a phantom biker roams the street after perishing there.

Next up is Clinton Road in New Jersey, which is the most haunted road in the U.S. in addition to being No.2 in the world. Urban legends describe a spirit of a young boy who waits for people to toss their coins into the river along the road.

The third-most haunted road in the world is the A3 Motorway in Croatia, with some locals blaming underground water and “dark forces” on the strange phenomena that drivers experience.

Below are the rest of the most haunted roads on Earth.

Rank Road Country 1 R33 South Africa 2 Clinton Road U.S. 3 A3 Motorway Croatia 4 The M6 Motorway UK 5 A38 Road UK 6 Holymoorside UK 7 AS-17 Spain 8 Voortrekker Road South Africa 9 B519 UK 10 Ogg Road U.S. 11 Bray Road U.S. 12 Tower Bridge UK 13 Interstate 4 U.S. 14 N9 Road South Africa 15 B3212 UK 16 Blood Alley U.S. 17 Platt Lane UK 18 Flash Lane UK 19 Wakehurst Parkway Australia 20 Yellowstone River Road U.S.

America’s Most Haunted Highways

Americans who don’t feel like traveling far for a good scare are in luck, as there are plenty of frightful highways in the U.S.

Florida’s Interstate 4 comes in second place behind New Jersey’s Clinton Road. The route is infamous for frequent sightings of ghosts and floating balls of light, as well as drivers losing cell phone and radio signals in a so-called “dead zone.”

The U.S.’s third-most haunted highway is Bray Road in Wisconsin. Rather than ghosts, it’s associated with a werewolf-like creature known as the “Beast of Bray Road” that’s said to lurk in the area.

Keep scrolling to see the rest of the most haunted roads in the U.S.

Rank Road State 1 Clinton Road New Jersey



2 Interstate 4



Florida



3 Bray Road



Wisconsin



4 Ogg Road



Kansas



5 Blood Alley



Arizona



6 Yellowstone River Road



Montana



7 Highway to Heaven



Wyoming



8 Highway 90



Mississippi



9 Road to Nowhere



North Carolina



10 Highway 5



Alabama



11 Kancamagus Highway



New Hampshire



12 Roaring Fork Motor Trail



Tennessee



13 HWY 94



California



14 Highway 20



Oregon



15 Narrows Road



Kentucky



16 The Devil's Backbone Texas



17 Birch Lane



Pennsylvania



18 Archer Ave



Illinois



19 2 Mine Road



West Virginia



20 Holland Road Northwest Washington



