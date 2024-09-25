The 20 Most Haunted Highways on Earth
South Africa contains one of the most haunted roads in the world.
The creepiest holiday of the year is approaching quickly, and people are getting into the Halloween spirit. If you want to embrace the spooky season while hitting the road, check out some of the most haunted highways on Earth.
Researchers with the car rental service SIXT compiled the list below after analyzing search trends on Google and TikTok. They looked for road names accompanied by the terms ghost or haunted. They also used Ghosts of America—a website where people can report supernatural sightings—to determine the U.S. roads where the most alleged spirit encounters occur.
The World’s Most Haunted Highways
If you want to get spooked in South Africa, ride along R33. The road ranks as the most haunted highway on the planet, with over 470,000 online searches related to its ghostly status. Some locals believe a phantom biker roams the street after perishing there.
Next up is Clinton Road in New Jersey, which is the most haunted road in the U.S. in addition to being No.2 in the world. Urban legends describe a spirit of a young boy who waits for people to toss their coins into the river along the road.
The third-most haunted road in the world is the A3 Motorway in Croatia, with some locals blaming underground water and “dark forces” on the strange phenomena that drivers experience.
Below are the rest of the most haunted roads on Earth.
Rank
Road
Country
1
R33
South Africa
2
Clinton Road
U.S.
3
A3 Motorway
Croatia
4
The M6 Motorway
UK
5
A38 Road
UK
6
Holymoorside
UK
7
AS-17
Spain
8
Voortrekker Road
South Africa
9
B519
UK
10
Ogg Road
U.S.
11
Bray Road
U.S.
12
Tower Bridge
UK
13
Interstate 4
U.S.
14
N9 Road
South Africa
15
B3212
UK
16
Blood Alley
U.S.
17
Platt Lane
UK
18
Flash Lane
UK
19
Wakehurst Parkway
Australia
20
Yellowstone River Road
U.S.
America’s Most Haunted Highways
Americans who don’t feel like traveling far for a good scare are in luck, as there are plenty of frightful highways in the U.S.
Florida’s Interstate 4 comes in second place behind New Jersey’s Clinton Road. The route is infamous for frequent sightings of ghosts and floating balls of light, as well as drivers losing cell phone and radio signals in a so-called “dead zone.”
The U.S.’s third-most haunted highway is Bray Road in Wisconsin. Rather than ghosts, it’s associated with a werewolf-like creature known as the “Beast of Bray Road” that’s said to lurk in the area.
Keep scrolling to see the rest of the most haunted roads in the U.S.
Rank
Road
State
1
Clinton Road
New Jersey
2
Interstate 4
Florida
3
Bray Road
Wisconsin
4
Ogg Road
Kansas
5
Blood Alley
Arizona
6
Yellowstone River Road
Montana
7
Highway to Heaven
Wyoming
8
Highway 90
Mississippi
9
Road to Nowhere
North Carolina
10
Highway 5
Alabama
11
Kancamagus Highway
New Hampshire
12
Roaring Fork Motor Trail
Tennessee
13
HWY 94
California
14
Highway 20
Oregon
15
Narrows Road
Kentucky
16
The Devil's Backbone
Texas
17
Birch Lane
Pennsylvania
18
Archer Ave
Illinois
19
2 Mine Road
West Virginia
20
Holland Road Northwest
Washington
