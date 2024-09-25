The 20 Most Haunted Highways on Earth

South Africa contains one of the most haunted roads in the world.

You might want to visit these places—or not.

The creepiest holiday of the year is approaching quickly, and people are getting into the Halloween spirit. If you want to embrace the spooky season while hitting the road, check out some of the most haunted highways on Earth.

Researchers with the car rental service SIXT compiled the list below after analyzing search trends on Google and TikTok. They looked for road names accompanied by the terms ghost or haunted. They also used Ghosts of America—a website where people can report supernatural sightings—to determine the U.S. roads where the most alleged spirit encounters occur.

The World’s Most Haunted Highways

If you want to get spooked in South Africa, ride along R33. The road ranks as the most haunted highway on the planet, with over 470,000 online searches related to its ghostly status. Some locals believe a phantom biker roams the street after perishing there. 

Next up is Clinton Road in New Jersey, which is the most haunted road in the U.S. in addition to being No.2 in the world. Urban legends describe a spirit of a young boy who waits for people to toss their coins into the river along the road.

The third-most haunted road in the world is the A3 Motorway in Croatia, with some locals blaming underground water and “dark forces” on the strange phenomena that drivers experience. 

Below are the rest of the most haunted roads on Earth.

Rank

Road

Country

1

R33

South Africa

2

Clinton Road

U.S.

3

A3 Motorway

Croatia

4

The M6 Motorway

UK

5

A38 Road

UK

6

Holymoorside

UK

7

AS-17

Spain

8

Voortrekker Road

South Africa

9

B519

UK

10

Ogg Road

U.S.

11

Bray Road

U.S.

12

Tower Bridge

UK

13

Interstate 4

U.S.

14

N9 Road

South Africa

15

B3212

UK

16

Blood Alley

U.S.

17

Platt Lane

UK

18

Flash Lane

UK

19

Wakehurst Parkway

Australia

20

Yellowstone River Road

U.S.

America’s Most Haunted Highways 

Americans who don’t feel like traveling far for a good scare are in luck, as there are plenty of frightful highways in the U.S.

Florida’s Interstate 4 comes in second place behind New Jersey’s Clinton Road. The route is infamous for frequent sightings of ghosts and floating balls of light, as well as drivers losing cell phone and radio signals in a so-called “dead zone.”

The U.S.’s third-most haunted highway is Bray Road in Wisconsin. Rather than ghosts, it’s associated with a werewolf-like creature known as the “Beast of Bray Road” that’s said to lurk in the area.

Keep scrolling to see the rest of the most haunted roads in the U.S.  

Rank

Road

State

1

Clinton Road

New Jersey

2

Interstate 4

Florida

3

Bray Road

Wisconsin

4

Ogg Road

Kansas

5

Blood Alley

Arizona

6

Yellowstone River Road

Montana

7

Highway to Heaven

Wyoming

8

Highway 90

Mississippi

9

Road to Nowhere

North Carolina

10

Highway 5

Alabama

11

Kancamagus Highway

New Hampshire

12

Roaring Fork Motor Trail

Tennessee

13

HWY 94

California

14

Highway 20

Oregon

15

Narrows Road

Kentucky

16

The Devil's Backbone

Texas

17

Birch Lane

Pennsylvania

18

Archer Ave

Illinois

19

2 Mine Road

West Virginia

20

Holland Road Northwest

Washington

