The Most Nominated Movies of All Time
The 94th Academy Awards fall on March 27 this year, and several artists have already made Oscars history with their nominations. Ahead of the ceremony in 2022, let's take a look back at the movies that broke awards records in years past.
This illustration put together by USDish shows the most award-nominated films of all time. To make the infographic, they looked at nominations data from the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and the Critics Choice Awards, in addition to the Oscars. They also included how many statues each movie took home, but as the graphic shows, nominations don't always correlate to wins.
The 2010 drama The King's Speech came out at the top of the list, earning 45 nominations across the five organizations. It only won in 33 percent of the categories it was nominated for, but it did take home arguably the biggest award of the year: the Academy Award for Best Picture.
Behind it is 2016's La La Land, which received 43 nominations and 25 awards (that latter number doesn't include the Best Picture Oscar it won—and then it immediately lost—in 2017). Other highly-nominated titles include The Shape of Water (2017), Lincoln (2012), and The Artist (2011).
After checking out the full infographic below, prepare for this year's Oscars by streaming the nominees online.