The 94th Academy Awards will air on ABC (or Hulu + Live TV) on March 27, and there are a lot of great movies to catch up on before then, from Westerns and sci-fi epics to moving documentaries and biopics. But unlike in years past, you don't necessarily have to go to a cinema to see them all. Most of the nominees are already included with a Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, or Amazon Prime Video subscription—and many of the titles that aren't can be rented online, so you don't have to leave the house.

To help you binge the best of the best before Oscar night, here's where you can stream most of this year's Academy Award nominees.

1. Belfast (2021)

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Directing (Kenneth Branagh), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Ciarán Hinds), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Judi Dench), Best Music (Original Song), Best Sound, and Best Original Screenplay

Writer and director Kenneth Branagh based Belfast on his childhood growing up in the Northern Irish capital during the beginning of The Troubles in 1969. The film is shown from the perspective of the young protagonist named Buddy, played by Jude Hill, as his Protestant family tries to decide whether they'll stay in Belfast or emigrate.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu

2. CODA (2021)

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Troy Kotsur), and Best Adapted Screenplay

As the child of Deaf adults (CODA) and the only hearing member of her family, Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) discovers a whole new passion she's never tapped into before: singing. Actress Marlee Matlin, who plays Ruby's mother in the film, advocated for the other members of the family to be played by Deaf or hard of hearing actors. Matlin—who won a Best Actress Oscar for 1986's Children of a Lesser God—is still the only Deaf actor to ever win an Oscar and still holds the record for being the youngest actress to win the award (she was 21 years old at the time).

Watch it: Apple TV+

3. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Score

In writer/director Adam McKay's dark comedy Don't Look Up, Jennifer Lawernce plays a student getting her Ph.D. in astronomy who discovers a comet that will destroy Earth in less than six months. She works with her professor (Leonardo DiCaprio) to convince everyone—including the President of the United States (Meryl Streep), the president's son/chief of staff (Jonah Hill), and a pair of morning talk show hosts (Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry)—to do something to prevent Doomsday.

Watch it: Netflix

4. Drive My Car (2021)

Nominated for: Best Picture, Directing, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film (Japan)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car tells the story of a theater director and actor named Yūsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) who is struggling to come to terms with the death of his screenwriter wife Oto (Reika Kirishima), while also putting together a production of Uncle Vanya. The film is based on a short story by Haruki Murakami that appeared in his 2014 collection Men Without Women.

Watch it: HBO Max

5. Dune (2021)

Nominated for: Best Picture, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic tale Dune was brought back to the screen by director Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet taking on the role of young Paul Atreides. This isn't the first time Herbert's landmark book made its way to the big screen: Director David Lynch helmed the notorious 1984 version of it, which Lynch described as a "huge sadness in my life."

Find it: Amazon Prime Video and Vudu. Dune will also return to HBO Max on March 10.

6. King Richard (2021)

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Will Smith), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Aunjanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Song

Venus and Serena Williams are the most iconic tennis duo in the world. However, this biopic isn't just about them; it's also about their tenacious father, Richard Williams (Will Smith), as he coaches his daughters into the superstars he dreamed they would become. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play Venus and Serena, respectively, while Aunjanue Ellis (If Beale Street Could Talk, Lovecraft Country) plays their mother, Brandy.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. King Richard will be on HBO Max starting April 7.

7. Nightmare Alley (2021)

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design

Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley is a neo-noir thriller based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. It stars Bradley Cooper as a man named Stanton Carlisle, who stumbles upon a carnival while looking for work. He plays alongside Toni Collette as a clairvoyant named Madame Zeena and Cate Blanchett as a psychologist named Dr. Lilith Ritter. It's actually the second movie adaptation of the same book—in 1947, actor Tyrone Power starred in the original Nightmare Alley, directed by Edmund Goulding.

Find it: HBO Max and Hulu

8. The Power of the Dog (2021)

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kirsten Dunst), Best Cinematography, Best Directing, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Original Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay

Director Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog is based on Thomas Savage's 1967 Western novel of the same name and scored the most nominations of any film this year, with 12 overall. In addition to nods for Best Picture and Best Director for Campion, the entire main cast—Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Kirsten Dunst—was also nominated for acting Oscars.

Find it: Netflix

9. West Side Story (2021)

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Ariana DeBose), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Sound

Steven Spielberg's remake of the 1961 musical classic follows the story of star-crossed lovers Maria (Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort) as they try to form a relationship despite the threat of rival gangs hanging over their heads. Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the original West Side Story, plays the role of Valentina, the owner of Doc's general store, in this version.

Find it: Disney+ and HBO Max

10. Being the Ricardos (2021)

Nominated for: Best Actress in a Leading Role (Nicole Kidman), Best Actor in a Leading Role (Javier Bardem), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (J.K. Simmons)

I Love Lucy, which ran from 1951 to 1957, remains one of the most celebrated sitcoms of all time. And the show's stars, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnez, were celebrated as the ideal couple. However, in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem portray Lucy and Desi as the curtain is lifted to reveal that not everything was as picture-perfect as audiences believed. Lucie Arnez, the real-life daughter of the Hollywood duo, saw the film and called it "freaking amazing" on her YouTube channel.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video

11. Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021)

Nominated for: Best Actor in a Leading Role (Andrew Garfield) and Best Film Editing

Jonathan Larson is most well-known for creating the smash-hit Broadway musical Rent. However, in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut musical movie tick, tick...BOOM!, audiences get to learn more about Larson's life before his success. The film is based on Larson's semi-autobiographical stage show that focused on him breaking into the industry. The movie is also packed with cameos from Broadway icons, including the late Stephen Sondheim, whose actual voice can be heard when he leaves a message on Larson's answering machine. When he appears on screen, though, Sondheim is played by Bradley Whitford.

Find it: Netflix

12. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

Nominated for: Best Actor in a Leading Role (Denzel Washington), Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design

The Tragedy of Macbeth is writer and director Joel Coen's first project without his brother, Ethan. Denzel Washington plays Lord Macbeth, while Frances McDormand—who has been married to Joel Coen since 1984, and is also one of the film's producers—plays Lady Macbeth.

Find it: Apple TV+

13. The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Nominated for: Best Actress in a Leading Role (Jessica Chastain) and Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Based on the 2000 documentary of the same name, The Eyes of Tammy Faye follows the life of Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain), from her upbringing in Minnesota to her career as a televangelist and marriage to husband Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield). During the production, it would take the makeup, hair, and prosthetics departments five to seven hours to turn Chastain into Faye.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Vudu

14. The Lost Daughter (2021)

Nominated for: Best Actress in a Leading Role (Olivia Colman), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Jessie Buckley), and Best Adapted Screenplay

The Lost Daughter, based on the 2006 novel by Elena Ferrante, is actress Maggie Gyllenhaal's feature directorial debut. In the film, literature professor Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman) is in Greece on holiday. While there, she befriends a young woman named Nina (Dakota Johnson) who is exhausted by motherhood. This relationship reminds Leda of her own struggles when she was a new mother and is shown through flashbacks featuring a young Leda (Jessie Buckley). The movie made a splash at the Independent Spirit Awards, where Gyllenhaal took home the awards for Best Feature, Best Screenplay, and Best Director.

Find it: Netflix

15. Parallel Mothers (2021)

Nominated for: Best Actress in a Leading Role (Penélope Cruz) and Best Original Score

Madres Paralelas, or Parallel Mothers, follows two mothers, Janis (Penélope Cruz) and Ana (Ana Manso Ferreras), as they give birth at the same time and stay in contact throughout the years. The film—which marks the seventh collaboration between Cruz and Oscar-winning Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar—received a five-minute standing ovation when it was screened at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video and Vudu

16. Spencer (2021)

Nominated for: Best Actress in a Leading Role (Kristen Stewart)

Pablo Larraín's historical fiction film Spencer follows Diana, Princess of Wales (Kristen Stewart) as she tries to get through Christmas with the British royal family. The French fashion house Chanel collaborated with costume designer Jacquline Durran (Little Women, Atonement) to re-create the vintage looks in the movie.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Vudu

17. Encanto (2021)

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Song, and Best Original Score

Encanto is the story of a young girl named Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz) who has to figure out what's wrong with her casita after family members start losing the magical powers the house has given them. In addition to its powerful storytelling, the movie is notable for its soundtrack, featuring songs like the Oscar-nominated "Dos Oruguitas" by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which topped the Billboard charts (and, if he wins, could see Miranda become an EGOT).

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Vudu

18. Flee (2021)

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film, Best Documentary (Feature), and Best International Feature Film (Denmark)

Flee is an animated documentary film about a man named Amin Nawabi who is about to marry his partner and, for the first time, is telling his story about fleeing his country of Afghanistan for Denmark. Even though this is an animated feature, Nawabi still voices his own story in the film. Actors Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau served as executive producers for the film and voiced the English dubbing for international audiences.

Find it: Hulu and Vudu

19. Luca (2021)

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film

When 12-year-old sea monster Luca Paguro (Jacob Tremblay) learns that he can turn into a human when dry, he begins to see the world in a whole new way. Director Enrico Casarosa describes the film as a way to pay homage to great Italian filmmakers like Federico Fellini and Japanese animation legend Hayao Miyazaki.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Vudu

20. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film

The Mitchells vs. the Machines comes from producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, the creative minds behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It stars Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, and Fred Armisen and focuses on an everyday family that must find a way to save the world from a killer robot apocalypse.

Find it: Netflix

21. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film

This animated featured is the story of Raya (voiced by Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Kelly Marie Tran), whose people have been in constant conflict with the other four kingdoms of Kumandra. To restore peace and unite the kingdoms, Raya needs to find the last dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina).

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Vudu

22. Cruella (2021)

Nominated for: Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Cruella is the origin story of the iconic Disney villain from 101 Dalmatians, and shows her life from when she was born as Estella through her pickpocketing adolescence to her theatrical fashion career. Emma Stone plays the black-and-white-haired character and took inspiration from actress Tallulah Bankhead for her signature maniacal laugh.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Vudu

23. Coming 2 America (2021)

Nominated for: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Though Coming to America came out in 1988, most of the original cast members—including Eddie Murphy, Shari Headley, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones—came back more than 30 years later for Coming 2 America. In this movie, directed by Craig Brewer (Dolemite Is My Name), Prince Akeem of Zamunda (Murphy) and his wife Lisa (Headley) learn he has a long-lost son in America who he must find.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video

24. House of Gucci (2021)

Nominated for: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Director Ridley Scott's House of Gucci follows the tumultuous romance between Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and how it turns volatile. Gaga said she spoke in Reggiani's Italian accent for nine months off-camera in order to perfect it.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu

25. No Time to Die (2021)

Nominated for: Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound

Not only is No Time to Die Daniel Craig's last appearance as James Bond, but it's also the 25th film in the series produced by Eon Productions. One character the audience loved was Cuban spy Paloma (Ana de Armas), who innocently explains, "I've had three weeks training." This was actually true for de Armas, who had been doing firearm and stunt training for just three weeks before shooting her scenes.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu

26. Free Guy (2021)

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects

Ryan Reynolds stars as Guy, who doesn't realize that he's a non-player character (NPC) living in a video game that's about to be destroyed. The film marked the re-teaming of Reynolds and What We Do in the Shadows co-creator Taikia Waititi, who worked together on 2001's The Green Lantern—though, during the Free Guy press tour, they liked to joke that they had never heard of that earlier collaboration, which was saddled with poor reviews from both critics and audiences.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, and Vudu

27. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces fans to the latest superhero to enter the MCU. In it, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu)—along with his best friend Katy (Awkwafina) and sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang)—must come to terms with his past to save the mystical village of Ta Lo, where his mother grew up. For one stunt scene involving a bus, Awkwafina actually learned how to drift a car on a race track.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Vudu

28. Four Good Days (2021)

Nominated for: Best Original Song

Four Good Days is about a mother's (Glenn Close) relationship with her daughter, Molly (Mila Kunis), who is struggling with drug addiction. This true story is based on an article from The Washington Post titled, "How's Amanda? A Story of Truth, Lies and an American Addiction."

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, and Vudu

29. Ascension (2021)

Nominated for: Best Documentary (Feature)

Though many of us are familiar with the "American Dream," Jessica Kingdon's Ascension centers on the pursuit of the "Chinese Dream" of ascending the ladders of social class, industrial productivity, and technological innovation. Originally, Kingdon had set out to create a trilogy about the sequence of production, consumption, and waste, but couldn't secure enough funding.

Find it: Paramount+

30. Attica (2021)

Nominated for: Best Documentary (Feature)

Directed by Stanley Nelson and Traci Curry, Attica features interviews with former inmates as they look back at the 1971 uprising at Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York 50 years later. According to Variety, both Nelson and Curry will receive the African American Film Critics Association's (AAFCA) special achievement honors for their work on this film.

Find it: Showtime and Vudu

31. Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)

Nominated for: Best Documentary (Feature)

Directed by Questlove, Summer of Soul is about the Harlem Cultural Festival that took place during the summer of 1969, at the same time as Woodstock. This documentary utilizes archival footage of the event and recent interviews with many of the festival's performers—including Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder—to bring this forgotten piece of cultural history back to the forefront.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Vudu

32. Writing With Fire (2021)

Nominated for: Best Documentary (Feature)

In India, there is a news outlet called Khabar Lahariya that is run by a group of women of the Dalit caste, the lowest group in the caste system. The documentary Writing with Fire shows how the news outlet evolved from a print publication into the world of digital journalism through the use of smartphones.

Find it: Available for pre-order on Vudu and will be on PBS starting March 28.

33. Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2021)

Nominated for: Best International Feature Film (Bhutan)

In Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Ugyen Dorji (Sherab Dorji) is sent to a school in the remote northern region of Bhutan in a town called Lunana to complete his last year of training to become a teacher. This is director Pawo Choyning Dorji's debut feature film, which originally premiered at the BFI London Film Festival.

Find it: Amazon Prime Video and Vudu

34. The Hand of God (2021)

Nominated for: Best International Feature Film (Italy)

The Hand of God follows aspiring philosophy student Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti), who lives in Naples in the 1980s. He spends his days enjoying the simple pleasures of life, like listening to music and watching footballer Diego Maradona play, until tragedy strikes and forces him to grow up. It was challenging for writer/director Paolo Sorrentino to find his perfect Fabietto; as the film is semi-autobiographical, he auditioned hundreds of actors before choosing Scotti.

Find it: Netflix

Sign Up Today: Get exclusive deals, product news, reviews, and more with the Mental Floss Smart Shopping newsletter!