The 10 Most Ordered Foods of 2022, According to Grubhub
In-person dining was back in full force this year, but that didn’t stop homebodies from ordering takeout and delivery. According to a new report from Grubhub, tens of millions of dishes were purchased through the app from January through November 2022. To see which food items dominated the platform, read the list below.
Unsurprisingly, the No.1 takeout dish is famous for its portability. More than 4 million burrito orders were placed through Grubhub this year, putting it at the top of the list. That number includes traditional burritos wrapped in tortillas, as well as meals served in bowls. It’s a significant jump from last year, when burritos ranked eighth in the same report.
Arriving in the No. 2 slot is the all-American cheeseburger (a dish The New York Times declared to be a weird new food fad in 1938). Cheese pizza—one of the most famous to-go dishes of all time—comes in at third place, followed by pad thai in fourth and chicken quesadillas in fifth. Check out the full list to see how closely your tastes align with the rest of America’s.
10 Most Ordered Grubhub Dishes of 2022
- Burrito (bowl or regular)
- Cheeseburger
- Cheese Pizza
- Pad Thai
- Chicken Quesadilla
- California Roll
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
- Caesar Salad
- Chicken Tikka Masala
- Boneless Wings