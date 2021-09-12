You Can Help Set a World Record for Most People Playing Solitaire in 24 Hours

In 2022, England’s Whitby Abbey—an inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula—enlisted the public to help break the record for largest gathering of people dressed as vampires. They clinched the title with a turnout of 1369. As far as group records go, that one required no small effort on the part of its participants. Not only did you have to dress up as a vampire, but you also had to travel to Whitby Abbey.

If you’re hoping to win a Guinness World Record without even getting up, Solitaired has just the opportunity for you. The online game site is inviting anyone with internet access to help break the record for most people playing solitaire online in 24 hours. The attempt will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on September 24 and culminate at 8 p.m. ET on September 25.

Your task is simple: At some point during those 24 hours, go to the Solitaired.com homepage and play the game of the day. It’ll be “turn one” solitaire, meaning you flip one card from the deck at a time (as opposed to three). To get an email reminder about the attempt the day before it happens, create a Solitaired account by clicking “Login” on the homepage.

According to a press release, Solitaired is predicting that somewhere between 50,000 and 100,000 people will participate in the endeavor. Guinness World Records doesn’t have any current records listed in its database, so 50,000 people should be more than enough to give Solitaired the glory it seeks.

And you don’t need to be particularly skillful (or skillful at all) in order to help. The record is just for most people playing solitaire in 24 hours—no winning necessary. Solitaire aficionados looking for more of a challenge should know that the record for fastest completion of solitaire is eight seconds.