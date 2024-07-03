8 of the Most Valuable Hot Wheels Toys
By Sahas Mehra
Originally launched to compete with Matchbox, Hot Wheels has sold over an estimated 6 billion toy cars to date. In 2023 alone, the brand—which celebrates its 56th anniversary this year—generated over $1.43 billion in gross sales. Barring some competition from brands like Micro Machines in the 1980s and Johnny Lightning in the early 1970s, Hot Wheels has been among the highest-grossing toys for decades.
When Hot Wheels first made their way into our homes, they were priced between 69 and 89 cents, worth about $6 to $8 in 2024. Even now, you’ll find a good deal of cars within the $1 to $10 range. The creation process of these cars is far tougher than it looks, though, and as of today, the brand offers over 20,000 models.
However, some cars—like the original Redline models released between 1968 and 1977, and so named for the red pinstripe on each tire—can command high prices on the secondary resale market, especially if the car comes in a hard-to-find exterior shade. Below are some of the most valuable Hot Wheels toys you can find on sites like eBay right now.
RLC Ford GT-40 Gulf // $95,000
Released in 2013, the RLC Ford GT-40 Gulf model is a variation of the Ford GT-40 introduced in the 1999 First Editions group. It includes the Gulf Racing livery, which was part of the HWC Gulf Racing car line released on the Mattel Creations website (formerly the Hot Wheels Collectors website). Only 4000 models of this toy were produced.
In 2023, a near-mint version with its original packaging sold for $95,000 on eBay. On average though, it can sell for between $800 to $3250 in unopened condition on the site.
Custom Charger Resin Prototype // $20,000
Larry Wood was one of the most celebrated designers of Hot Wheels toys. He worked at Mattel for over 40 years and throughout that time, he designed over 500 cars and several unique prototypes. This is one of those models, and the item carries a certificate of authenticity signed by Wood.
Based on the real-life 1969 Dodge Charger, the Custom Charger came in a variety of Spectraflame paint colors, meaning a transparent color layer was painted over the chrome to create a realistic, metallic-looking sheen. Back in October 2021, a green 1969 Redline Custom Charger sold for as much as $20,000 on eBay; another netted a cool $15,000 in August 2020. Typically though, most earn between $100 to $500 on the site.
Olds 442 // $16,000
The Olds 442 models from 1971 are one among the rarest Hot Wheels toys. Based on the 1970 Oldsmobile 442, the toy featured a white interior and was painted in Spectraflame colors, same as other Redline toys from the period.
This model can fetch a pretty penny regardless of its exterior hue: A pink 1971 Olds 442 in a blister pack earned over $16,000 on eBay in October 2020. In 2018, a stunning metallic red version sold for just over $5700, and in 2020, an apple-green version in a blister pack netted over $5600. So long as its in near-mint condition, many can earn over $1000 on the secondary market.
‘55 Chevy Bel Air Gasser Candy Striper // $15,500
Though toys from the Redline mostly dominate this list, some newer models can command a strong resale value, too. The ‘55 Chevy Bel Air Gasser, which came out in 2013, was available in multiple colors and had a special Candy Striper variant that’s popular with collectors. The variant was discontinued in 2015 and only 4000 models were produced, which adds to appeal on the resale market. (In fact, a now-defunct fundraiser was set up by the Redline Club to bring back this variant of the toy, and nearly 6000 people were willing to shell out up to $250 for it.)
While many of these Candy Striper variants only sell for around $100 to $200 on eBay, those in mint condition can actually sell for well over $1000. In 2018, a version still in its blister pack that had pink stripes on the roof sold for $15,500 on eBay. Back in 2023, another went for $3850 on the site.
Custom Barracuda // $15,000
The first line of Hot Wheels cars is known as the Sweet 16 among collectors. This 1968 Custom Barracuda toy is part of it and was inspired by the real-world 1967 Plymouth Barracuda. Designed by Harry Bradley, the very first Hot Wheels designer, this model was produced in both the United States and Hong Kong between 1968 and 1969. There are some subtle but distinct differences between toys depending on where they were manufactured. (Cars made in the U.S. had clear glass, for instance, while those made in Hong Kong had blue-tinted glass.)
The Custom Barracuda subsequently underwent several modifications and was rechristened as the King Kuda in 1970. If you happen to have a mint-condition Custom Barracuda still in its blister pack, you could earn upwards of $15,000, as one eBay seller did in 2020. We’ve spotted several Barracudas in different colors that sold for at least $3000 each on eBay, including these aqua and light blue variants originally manufactured in Hong Kong.
Mustang Stocker // $13,000
The Mustang Stocker debuted in 1975 and was originally part of the Flying Colors line. Through 1976, it featured Redline wheels and you could choose from enamel white, enamel yellow, or chrome for the exterior. The car was retooled a couple of times, and as with other Hot Wheels toys, there are slight differences depending on where a version was manufactured. Those made in Hong Kong had black interiors, while variants created in France, Mexico, and Malaysia in the early 1980s featured yellow or tan interiors.
The model, which taken off the market around 1984, was then reintroduced in 2006 and ran until 2010, so there are plenty of versions kicking around. An original 1975 Mustang Stocker in near-perfect condition can go for quite a bit, as this enamel white one still in its blister pack fetched nearly $13,000 in 2022. However, most typically earn less than that: A yellow version sold for $2400 in 2023 on eBay, while a chrome variant went for just under $1000 in 2022.
Custom Camaro // $12,000
The 1968 Custom Camaro holds a special place in the hearts of most collectors. Not only is it part of the Sweet 16, but it was also the first Hot Wheels toy to even be released to the public. Running across this Camaro in mint condition on the secondary market is like finding a needle in a haystack these days, but if you have one, you could earn as much as $12,000, as this eBay seller did in 2023. That said, most used versions only sell for a few hundred dollars on the site.
Rodger Dodger // $8000
As one of the most popular Hot Wheels toys of all time, the Rodger Dodger definitely warrants a spot on this list, too. It was initially part of the Flying Colors series, which ran from 1974 to 1979, and the cars were produced entirely in Hong Kong, so the windows had a bluish tint. Another part of what makes this model special is that it featured a blown V8 engine and flame tampos (those painted-on, decorative accents), along with classic Redline wheels.
Most used versions of this model don’t go for much on eBay these days, but if you still have one in its blister pack and it’s in mint condition, you could earn at least a couple thousand. Two striking blue Dodgers from 1974 with those iconic tampos sold for $2999 and $2608 in February 2022 and May 2021, respectively. Meanwhile, one lovely plum-colored Dodger with a white interior earned its seller nearly $8000 in May 2017. However, the pick of the lot was this enamel blue dodger, which sold for just over $8000 in 2021.
