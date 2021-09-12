8 of the Most Valuable Madame Alexander Dolls

Before Barbie, there was Madame Alexander. Founded in 1923 by Beatrice Alexander, the Madame Alexander Doll Company released some of the first officially licensed toys replicating characters from popular media—including Heidi, Jo March, and Peter Pan. The company was also among the first to make dolls that opened and closed their eyes.

Now, more than 100 years later, Madame Alexander dolls are beloved by collectors, with dolls that are in near-mint or pristine condition selling for thousands of dollars on auction websites. We rounded up some of the most expensive Madame Alexander dolls in various styles.

The priciest Madame Alexander dolls of all time are worth tens of thousands of dollars and have been displayed at such institutions as the Smithsonian and the Victoria and Albert Museum. Museum-worthy antiques are rare, but who knows? You might have a valuable Madame Alexander doll that was passed down from generation to generation hiding in your attic, basement, or garage. It may be worth a few dollars, or even hundreds or thousands—depending on its condition.

Scroll down for some of the most valuable Madame Alexander dolls that have sold on eBay recently.

Madame Alexander Cissy Welcomes Summer (1955) // $5433

Madame Alexander Cissy Welcomes Summer doll / Courtesy of krs1998, eBay

This limited-edition Madame Alexander Cissy Welcomes Summer doll was released in 1955 and is number 38 out of just 350 ever made. It sold for $5433 on eBay in near-mint condition.

The doll sports a lightweight sheer black organza that’s embroidered and appliquéd with red and yellow flowers. A fitted bodice and yellow taffeta slip sits underneath, along with matching hosiery and undergarments. The outfit is completed by black sandals, a vintage faux-diamond ring, and a hat box with sheer black gloves. While the seller krs1998 redecorated Cissy’s wide-brimmed black hat, the carefully removed, original flowers were included with the sale.

Madame Alexander Cissy in a Blue and Pink Clover Sundress (1958) // $5352

Madame Alexander Cissy Wears Blue & Pink Clover Sundress doll / Courtesy of krs1998, eBay

This Madame Alexander Cissy doll from 1958 wears a rare blue and pink clover sundress with a rhinestone bodice. Underneath the dress is an ivory can-can petticoat with matching hosiery and undergarments. It also comes with a pink faux pearl jewelry set and a flowery garden party hat, as well as a silver faux diamond ring.

This Madame Alexander Cissy doll sold for $5352 on eBay.

Madame Alexander Quiz-Kin Peter Pan (1953) // $5779

Made in 1953 (the same year Disney released Peter Pan), this plastic Madame Alexander Peter Pan doll stands 8 inches tall and wears a green wool cap with a bright red feather and brown knit leggings. The doll’s eyes open and close, and there’s a button on its torso to make its head nod yes and no.

Its previous owner bought this doll at the Madame Alexander Doll Club Convention in 1988, where it won a first place medal for its condition. The doll recently sold for $5779 on eBay thanks to its good condition and never-removed clothes.

Madame Alexander Cissy in a Wreath Print Dress (1957) // $5100

Madame Alexander Cissy Wreath Print doll / Courtesy of krs1998, eBay

The Madame Alexander Cissy Wreath Print doll—which was made in 1957—sold for $5100 on eBay in near-pristine condition. The doll features a yellow wreath-and-dandelion-printed sundress with a square neckline, puffy sleeves, and a ribbon sash. It’s also fitted with a number of accessories, including strappy lilac sandals, a vintage faux pearl necklace and bracelet, a lavender rhinestone ring, a lucite bag, and a flowery hat to bring the look together.

Madame Alexander Cissy in an Organdy Sundress (1958) // $4925

Madame Alexander Cissy in Organdy Sundress doll / Courtesy of krs1998, eBay

What’s a Madame Alexander Cissy doll without a flowery sundress? This Cissy doll from 1958 sports a lightweight organdy sundress with a light blue flower pattern and matching hat and shoes. This well-preserved collector’s item sold for $4925 on eBay.

Madame Alexander Cissy Doll With Blue Eyes (1959) // $4618

The Madame Alexander Cissy Doll with Blue Eyes from 1959. / Courtesy of reflectionsdru, eBay

Standing 19 inches tall, this blue-eyed Madame Alexander Cissy Doll from 1959 sold for $4618 on eBay. Its original outfit consists of a pink-and-white-striped cotton top with matching shorts. Rhinestone drop earrings, leopard-print shoes, and a navy straw hat with a miniature fruit basket on top are also part of the package.

Madame Alexander Infant of Prague (1957) // $2076

Released in 1957 as part of Madame Alexander’s Biblical Series, the Infant of Prague doll holding an orb and cross is rare—especially if it’s in near-mint condition. One doll outfitted with clothing stitched by the Sisters of Mercy of Omaha, Nebraska, sold for $2076 on eBay. That figure’s impressive, but it’s not the most money someone has paid for the Christ-inspired toy. In 2022, the antique dolls auction house Theriault’s sold one for $3200.

Madame Alexander Cissy Redhead (1959) // $2325

Madame Alexander Cissy Redhead doll / Courtesy of krs1998, eBay

Although it didn’t come with its original clothing, this Madame Alexander Cissy Redhead still sold for $2325 on eBay thanks to its impressive condition and detailed reproduction outfit. The doll, which was made in 1959, did come with its original pink and gold hatbox, as well as a new matte seal to protect it against wear and tear.

Discover More Valuable Collector’s Items:

manual