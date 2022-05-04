Can You Find the Heart in This Mother's Day Brainteaser?
Whether you treat her with a floral arrangement or breakfast in bed, Mother's Day is the time to show your mom you care. Ahead of Sunday, May 8, MrQ has put together a puzzle featuring cards, flowers, and other items associated with the holiday. There's a heart hidden among the cheery display—see how long it takes you to spot it.
According to the website behind the illustration, the record for solving the puzzle is 32 seconds. Even if you've sped through the holiday brainteasers we've published in the past—like this Halloween-themed puzzle, or this Christmas hidden-image search—you may have trouble with the image above.
If you've been searching for over a minute with no luck, here's a hint: The heart is tiny, and it's hidden in the center of one of the objects in the scene. Still struggling to find it? You can check the solution in the picture below.
This puzzle is meant to be a fun activity, but for some, it may be a reminder that they still need to get their mom a Mother's Day gift. Here are some options for procrastinators.