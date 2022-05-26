2010 Called—It’s Bringing Mtn Dew Typhoon Back
Mtn Dew names like Baja Flash, Liberty Brew, and SuperNova don't exactly convey what the soft drinks will taste like, but that doesn't discourage fans from snatching them up when they hit shelves. The latest product from the brand is a flavor longtime drinkers may recognize. As Food & Wine reports, Mtn Dew Typhoon is making a comeback after an 11-year hiatus.
The flavor made its first appearance in 2008 after fans voted for it as part of Mtn Dew's DEWmocracy campaign. After a brief revival in 2011, the cult beverage has been out of circulation for the past decade.
According to Mtn Dew, Typhoon has received enough requests from fans to warrant its return. The flavor—which is characterized as "tropical punch twist"—will be available in limited batches through the online Dew Store starting at noon ET on Wednesday, June 1. To get your hands on a can, you'll need to sign up for a free Dew HQ membership first. Even though purchases are limited to Dew HQ members, the item is expected to sell out fast.
Soda isn't a beverage that gets better with age, but discontinued soft drinks are still sought after by collectors. From Crystal Pepsi to New Coke, here are the most coveted bottles from decades past.
[h/t Food & Wine]