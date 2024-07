<section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Alabama native Mary Anderson designed this ubiquitous auto accessory in 1903 after seeing streetcar drivers remove snow from their vehicles by hand.</h3><ul><li>Snow scraper</li><li>Windshield Wiper</li><li>Antifreeze</li><li>The ShamWow</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Socialite Josephine Cochrane invented the first commercially successful form of this kitchen appliance because her servants kept chipping her dishes.</h3><ul><li>Microwave</li><li>Food processor</li><li>Dishwasher</li><li>Instant Pot</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Research scientist and botanist George Washington Carver invented more than 300 products from peanuts. Which of these was not invented by Carver?</h3><ul><li>Peanut laundry soap</li><li>Peanut face cream</li><li>Peanut butter</li><li>Peanut paper</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Alexander Graham Bell invented what device to try to help President James Garfield after he was shot by an assassin in 1881?</h3><ul><li>Photophone</li><li>Stethoscope</li><li>Air conditioner</li><li>Metal detector</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>In 1844, Samuel F.B. Morse relayed a four-word message—“What hath God wrought”—on a device he invented. What was it?</h3><ul><li>Telephone</li><li>Wireless radio</li><li>Neon sign</li><li>Telegraph</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Italian physicist Alessandro Volta invented the Voltaic pile, better known as what electricity-generating object?</h3><ul><li>Solar panel</li><li>Spark plug</li><li>Battery</li><li>Electrode</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>What was the original name of Liquid Paper, invented by Bette Nesmith Graham in 1951?</h3><ul><li>Mistake Out</li><li>Words-Be-Gone</li><li>Correct-a-Word</li><li>Fix It Fluid</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Engineer Percy Spencer invented this device after an accident working with magnetrons during World War II.</h3><ul><li>The blender</li><li>The microwave</li><li>The atomic bomb</li><li>Radar</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Scottish engineer James Watt created a more efficient version of this device, which helped launch the Industrial Revolution.</h3><ul><li>Mechanical loom</li><li>Cotton gin</li><li>Steam engine</li><li>Electric lamp</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Marie Van Brittan Brown invented the first type of this system using cameras, television sets, and a two-way microphone.</h3><ul><li>Home security system</li><li>Recording studio</li><li>Video conferencing system</li><li>YouTube</li></ul></section>