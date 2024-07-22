Can You Name the Famous Invention?
Love duct tape? You can thank a president. Specifically, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who fielded a letter from ammunitions packer Vesta Stoudt advocating for better packing tape meant for military use. (Her two sons were in the Navy during World War II.) At the time, ammo boxes were sealed with flimsy tape and the tabs were prone to ripping off, which made it tough to open the boxes—so Stoudt suggested creating a cloth-based waterproof tape that could stand up to practically anything. Roosevelt kicked her pitch to the War Production Board, which quickly realized its value.
Of course, not all inventions require the presidential seal of approval to change history. See if you can match these origin stories to the inventions they brought into the world.
Sometimes inventors are a bit ahead of their time. Case in point: John Harvey Kellogg, the legendary health advocate and cereal icon who promoted a “light bath” for wellness. The idea predated the UV therapy used today in treating skin ailments and mood issues. Kellogg also promoted a bizarre exercise device known as the Percussion Machine that delivered mechanical punches to a patient’s torso to promote weight loss. Needless to say, there are more effective ways to drop pounds.