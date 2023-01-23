Netflix Is Hiring a Flight Attendant—and It Pays up to $385,000
After a year that saw a surprising drop in subscribers, Netflix (home to shows like Stranger Things, The Crown, and Cobra Kai) appears to be rebounding, with 7.7 million new subscribers added in the fourth quarter of 2022. Maybe that’s why the company is willing to compensate a private plane flight attendant up to $385,000 for their services.
According to Travel + Leisure, the streaming giant recently began searching for an attendant for their private airplane. The position, which is based in San Jose, California, seeks prospective applicants to “operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation.”
The job listing adds: “You also demonstrate the independent judgment, discretion and outstanding customer service skills necessary to provide a seamless experience for our passengers.”
In addition to in-flight duties, the attendant will perform pre-flight inspections, purchase inventory for the plane, and be willing and able to work a flexible schedule. Compensation ranges from $60,000 to a ceiling of $385,000 depending on skills and “market indicators.”
If this sounds like a fit, you can apply here.
