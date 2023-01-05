This Online Calculator Makes It Easy to Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions
We’re a few days into 2023, which means that many people have already given up on their resolutions for the new year. Sticking to life-changing habits isn’t as easy as writing them down in your journal on December 31. If you really want to achieve your dreams by 2024, this clever online calculator can help.
Omni Calculator designed this goal-setting tool around some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, like reading more and adopting healthier eating habits. If you want to learn a new skill—such as drawing, playing guitar, or learning a new language—the algorithm will determine how long it will take you based on the difficulty level and how many hours you may want to devote to it each week.
The New Year’s resolutions calculator also works for people looking to leave bad habits behind. To encourage you to quit smoking, Omni will show you how much money you spend on cigarettes in a year and what those savings could buy you instead. If spending time online is your main vice, the tool will tally up the total hours you waste in a year and show you what skills you could learn or how many books you could have read during that time. The calculator also has options for people looking to save more money and exercise more over the next 12 months. Try it for yourself here.
There’s a reason so many resolutions fail before February. People tend to set vague or overly ambitious goals, and this is often their undoing. Before using the New Year's resolutions calculator to help you follow your 2023 plan, use these tips to figure out which goals you should be setting in the first place.