Spot the Turtle Among the Plastic Waste in This Ocean-Themed Brainteaser
For decades, marine animals have been forced to share their environment with modern garbage. Eight million metric tons of plastic end up in the oceans each year, and by 2050, the ocean's plastic content is expected to outweigh its fish. To raise awareness of this problem, the sustainable merchandise platform Teemill has designed the brainteaser below. See how long it takes you to find the turtle hiding in the scene.
The illustration below features familiar ocean inhabitants, including dolphins, sharks, whales, seahorses, and octopuses. Instead of swimming through a colorful coral reef or kelp forest, the animals are pictured among floating trash. The plastic bags, bottles, and cutlery in the image may not be pretty to look at, but they're an unavoidable part of the environment for millions of sea creatures.
The abundance of waste makes it hard to find the sea turtle in the water. The animal is small and well-hidden. According to Teemill, the record to spot it is 31 seconds—see if you can beat that time after scouring the picture.
Still stumped after looking at every corner of the illustration? You can find the solution at the bottom of this article. If the theme has you feeling inspired to make a change, here are some things you can do to help keep the oceans clean.