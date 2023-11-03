‘The Official Game of Thrones Cookbook’ Lets You Indulge in the Cuisine of Westeros
Written from the perspective of a foodie Citadel maester, ‘The Official Game of Thrones Cookbook’ explores the cuisines of Westeros and beyond.
More than four years after the original HBO series ended, many fans haven’t still left the world of Game of Thrones. If you’re looking for something to do between waiting for the new season of House of the Dragon and the latest installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series (George R.R. Martin promises he’s working on it), consider cooking something from the upcoming Game of Thrones-inspired cookbook.
The Official Game of Thrones Cookbook from Penguin Random House features 80 recipes spanning the Seven Kingdoms and beyond. The culinary journey is led by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, the writer behind the Game of Thrones-themed food blog “Inn at the Crossroads” and co-author of the Game of Thrones companion cookbook A Feast of Ice and Fire. She writes from the perspective of a Citadel maester dedicated to documenting the food of Westeros and Essos.
The compendium’s narrator isn’t snobby about which cuisines he chooses to highlight. Recipes from the book include Dothraki Blood Pie, Dornish Creamcakes, Redwyne Roasted Grapes, and Winter Town Wassail. Readers can choose dishes to prepare based on their favorite regions, or by flipping through the pages of delectable food photography and woodcut illustrations. Though the majority of the book is written from an in-universe perspective, Martin provides a foreword that fans of the books and television series will appreciate.
The Official Game of Thrones Cookbook is set to hit shelves on May 7, 2024. You can preorder it from Amazon today for $35 so it arrives in time for season 2 of House of the Dragon, which premieres next summer. Here are more facts about the Game of Thrones spin-off series you should know.