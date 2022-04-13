You Can Win a Sprinter Van With an $80,000 Eco-Friendly Makeover Thanks to This Omaze Sweepstakes
Summer is almost here, which means it’s about time to hit the open road again. But what if you could take your next road trip in a van that can double as your home and is decked out with the environment in mind? Through Omaze’s latest sweepstakes, you can win a Sprinter van that’s been given an $80,000 eco-friendly makeover.
One lucky winner will receive a Mercedes-Benz 4X4 Sprinter van with an $80,000 conversion done by car customizer Vansmith to make it more environmentally conscious. This Sprinter van features a 3-liter V6 turbo diesel engine, seven-speed automatic transmission, 5000-pound towing capacity, and a fuel tank just under 25 gallons. The conversion will give your Sprinter van new features like a 210-watt solar power system on the roof, LED interior lighting, an Isotherm CRUISE 85-liter fridge, and a freshwater system. It’ll also include a Lagun table, a full-sized bed, and exterior additions like a bike rack or storage box, and upgraded suspension. It even comes with Vansmith’s Green Package, including wool insulation, bamboo countertops, blue-stained pine ceilings, and a 72,000-pound carbon offset package.
As usual, donations are not required to enter this Omaze sweepstakes. However, if you donate, you’ll have a better chance of winning. Donating $10 will get you 20 entries, $25 gets you 125, $50 gets you 500, $100 gets you 1200, and $150 gets you 2000. In addition, to celebrate Earth month, you can get an extra 100 entries when you use the code "OURWORLD100" through Earth Day (Friday, April 22).
If you decide to donate, all the proceeds will go toward mikeroweWORKS, a foundation created by Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe in 2008 to combat the misconceptions, stigmas, and stereotypes about skilled labor. The foundation also works to close the skills gap by encouraging people to learn these vocations and recognize their dedicated efforts through its Work Ethic scholarship program.
Entries are open until Saturday, May 28, and the winner will be announced around Wednesday, June 15. If the person chosen to win this sweepstakes isn’t interested in a Sprinter van, they can opt to receive a cash prize of $106,500 instead. Learn more about Omaze’s eco-friendly Sprinter Van sweepstakes.