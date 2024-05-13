Quiz: Can You Guess the Book Based on Its Original Title?

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;At This Point in Time is now known as...&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;A Wrinkle In Time&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Outlander&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;All the President&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s Men&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Fahrenheit 451&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;All’s Well That Ends Well would go on to become…&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;War and Peace&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;As I Lay Dying&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Slaughterhouse-Five&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Catch-22&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Today, we know Strangers from Within as…&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Brave New World&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Stranger in a Strange Land&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Lord of the Flies&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Forever War&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Last Man in Europe would eventually be called…&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;I Am Legend&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;1984&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;A Clockwork Orange&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Brave New World&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What book was originally called Something That Happened?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Of Mice and Men&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Revolutionary Road&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Fight Club&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Mistress Mary was the working title for…&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Lolita&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Little Women&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Wuthering Heights&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Secret Garden&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What did First Impressions become?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Mrs. Dalloway&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Pride and Prejudice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Great Expectations&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Jane Eyre&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Kingdom by the Sea was changed to...&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Lolita&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Hobbit&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Sirens of Titan&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Drowned World&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Fiesta became which classic?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Sun Also Rises&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Tortilla Flat&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Tropic of Cancer&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;On the Road&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Dead Un-Dead was scrapped in favor of…&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Haunting of Hill House&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Frankenstein&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Dracula&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Turn of the Screw&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Which 20th-century classic was almost called Under the Red, White, and Blue?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Bonfire of the Vanities&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Great Gatsby&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Fountainhead&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Catcher in the Rye&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Strike turned into...&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Jungle&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Les Miserables&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Grapes of Wrath&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Atlas Shrugged&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;