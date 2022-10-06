The 20 Most Popular Movie-Inspired Baby Names
For an idea of which baby names will be common in a year or two, just look at today’s biggest movies. New parents have been borrowing naming inspiration from pop culture for decades. The names below were all popularized by hit films, from superhero blockbusters to classic comedies.
To determine the most successful baby names inspired by cinema, Confused.com analyzed SSA data from 2021. Of all the superheroes dominating pop culture today, Wolverine has had the biggest influence on baby name statistics, according to the report. Nearly 8800 babies born last year were named Logan, which is also the name of a 2017 film in the X-Men franchise. Behind it on the boys’ list is Ace, as in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Though the Jim Carrey vehicle came out in 1994, the name is still popular nearly 30 years later.
No.1 on the girls’ list is Luna, a name inspired by the Harry Potter franchise. Close to 8200 babies were given the celestial name in 2021 (it's also a popular fur baby name). Disney had a big influence on naming trends last year, with Aurora (Sleeping Beauty and Maleficent), Gabriella (High School Musical), and Ariel (The Little Mermaid) cracking the top five.
Pop culture is a perennial well for parents looking for name ideas, but it’s not the top source of baby names. Parents today are more likely to choose classic names that pre-date film and television. After reading the lists of the top movie-inspired baby names for boys and girls below, check out the most popular baby names overall in 2021.
Top 10 Baby Boy Names Inspired By Movies
- Logan // X-Men (2000)
- Ace // Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
- Maximus // Gladiator (2000)
- Odin // Thor (2011)
- Forrest // Forrest Gump (1994)
- Troy // High School Musical (2006)
- Augustus // The Fault in Our Stars (2014)
- Kylo // Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)
- Anakin // Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Cullen // Twilight (2008)
Top 10 Baby Girl Names Inspired By Movies
- Luna // Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
- Aurora // Maleficent (2014)
- Gabriella // High School Musical (2006)
- Ariel // The Little Mermaid (1989)
- Octavia // The Hunger Games (2012)
- Trinity // The Matrix (1999)
- Leia // Star Wars (1977)
- Regina // Mean Girls (2004)
- Matilda // Matilda (1996)
- Tiana // The Princess and the Frog (2009)