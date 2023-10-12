Missed October Prime Day? Here Are the Best Amazon Deals You Can Still Shop Online
Amazon’s October Prime Day event ended last night, but the savings didn’t ... yet.
Amazon has officially put a pin in its Prime Big Deal Days event, but even if you missed out on the 48-hour sale—which started on Tuesday, October 10 and ran through to Wednesday, October 11—there’s still a silver lining.
While many of the best October Prime Day deals have vanished from the site (womp, womp), you can still find some pretty good discounts across all the major shopping categories. In fact, it’s almost as if some retailers—like Apple, Breville, and iRobot—didn’t get the memo that products were supposed to return to their normal pricing. Below, you can see for yourself which top-rated items are still marked down post-Prime Day. But word to the wise: There’s no telling when their prices will shoot back up, so if you see something you dig, you might want to act fast.
The Best Deals on Amazon Devices
- Alexa Voice Remote Pro for $30 (Save $15)
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) for $50 (Save $40)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote from $110 (Save up to $90)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $140 (Save $60)
- Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Remote for $220 (Save $80)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam Wired for $250 (Save $150)
- Eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi System for $400 (Save $150)
- Fire TV Omni QLED 4k Smart TV for $440 (Save $160)
The Best Deals on Amazon Basics Products
- Amazon Basics 2.7ft 100 LED Curtain Lights for $5 (Save $6)
- Amazon Basics PU Composite Basketball from $18 (Save up to $14)
- Amazon Basics Cactus Cat Scratching Post with Dangling Ball for $22 (Save $4)
- Amazon Basics Compact Dual Brew Single Serve Capsule Coffee Maker for $22 (Save $17)
- Amazon Basics Cut Resistant Work Gloves, Pack of 6 for $24 (Save $24)
- Amazon Basics Gel Enhanced Memory Foam Seat Cushion for $28 (Save $7)
- Amazon Basics Steel Security Safe and Lock Box with Electronic Keypad for $59 (Save $8)
The Best Deals on Apple Products
- Apple AirTag 4-Pack for $89 (Save $10)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case for $89 (Save $40)
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $90 (Save $60)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $99 (Save $101)
- 2021 Apple TV 4K with 64GB Storage (2nd Generation) for $145 (Save $54)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $150 (Save $50)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds for $200 (Save $49)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation) for $249 (Save $20)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] Smartwatch for $300 (Save $20)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) for $551 (Save $48)
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air 13-Inch Laptop with M1 Chip and Retina Display for $750 with the on-page coupon (Save $249)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) from $1024 (Save up to $75)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display for $1049 (Save $251)
The Best Kitchen and Cookware Deals
- DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for $23 (Save $7)
- Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Square Dish, 3 qt. for $42 (Save $13)
- HENCKELS Classic Razor-Sharp 8-inch Chef Knife for $46 (Save $25)
- T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware 12-Piece Set for $58 with the on-page coupon (Save $31)
- Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware 10-Piece Set for $90 (Save $30)
- Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $88 (Save $11)
- Ninja CW102BL Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan Premium Set with 4-Quart Capacity for $100 (Save $30)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville from $136 (Save $44)
- Zojirushi NS-TSC10 5-1/2-Cup Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer for $161 (Save $38)
- Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer for $200 (Save $30)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield (KSM150PS, Lavender Cream) for $380 (Save $70)
- GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank for $455 (Save $64)
- Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender for $476 (Save $74)
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) for $560 (Save $190)
The Best Beauty & Wellness Deals
- RENPHO Smart Scale for $19 (Save $11)
- Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, Vitamin E Serum for Scars & Stretchmarks for $24 (Save $8)
- Revlon One Step Root Booster Round Brush Dryer for $30 (Save $20)
- ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat from $32 with the on-page coupon (Save $14)
- ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion for Desk Chair from $35 with the on-page coupon (Save $15)
- Vaunn Medical Under-Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser for $37 with the on-page coupon (Save $10)
- Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit for $40 with the on-page coupon (Save $6)
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for $71 (Save $29)
- CHI Tourmaline Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron for $91 (Save $9)
- Sunny Health & Fitness Foldable Manual Walking Treadmill for $129 (Save $41)
- Drybar The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer for $132 (Save $22)
- TheraGun Mini Massage Gun for $169 (Save $30)
The Best Deals on Vacuums and Robot Vacuums
- Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $110 (Save $70)
- Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum for $130 (Save $130)
- eufy by Anker, RoboVac G20 Hybrid, 2500 Pa Strong Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop for $140 with the on-page coupon (Save $110)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $165 (Save $135)
- Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup for $200 (Save $60)
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $200 (Save $200)
- roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $349 (Save $351)
- ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $349 (Save $50)
- Shark RV2310AE Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $379 (Save $121)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $400 (Save $200)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 6113 Ultimate Robot Mop for $400 (Save $100)
- Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $449 (Save $79)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum for $600 (Save $400)
- iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $584 (Save $216)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $1100 (Save $450)
The Best Deals on Earbuds, Headphones, and Portable Speakers
- Sony WI-C310 Wireless in-Ear Headset/Headphones with Mic for $18 (Save $22)
- JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $25 (Save $25)
- Skullcandy Riff 2 On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $38 (Save $12)
- JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth for $45 (Save $35)
- Skullcandy Grind In-Ear Wireless Earbuds for $66 (Save $14)
- Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones for $98 (Save $52)
- Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speakers for $99 (Save $50)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless for $108 (Save $72)
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds for $120 (Save $79)
- Bose Headphones 700, Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones for $279 (Save $100)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones (WH-1000XM4B.CE7) for $300 (Save $50)
The Best Deals on TVs, Streaming Devices, Projectors, and Sound Bars
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29 (Save $11)
- Google Chromecast for $38 (Save $12)
- AuKing 2023 Upgraded Mini Projector for $58 (Save $32)
- Bestisan Sound Bar 28-Inch 80W with HDMI-ARC, Bluetooth 5.0 for $58 with the on-page coupon (Save $15)
- Sony S100F 2.0ch Sound Bar with Bass Reflex Speaker for $98 (Save $30)
- Yamaha Audio SR-B20A Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers and Bluetooth for $150 (Save $50)
- VIZIO 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV for $168 (Save $62)
- Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Sound Bar with Built-in subwoofer for $332 (Save $68)
- Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer (2020 Model) with 3D Audio & Built-in Chromecast for $200 (Save $300)
- Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector for $300 (Save $130)
- Optoma HD146X High Performance Projector for $499 (Save $100)
- Samsung 43-Inch Class Frame Series - 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in for $748 (Save $200)
- Samsung 43-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV for $818 (Save $379)
- Hisense 65-Inch Class U8 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV for $998 (Save $402)
- AWOL VISION LTV-2500 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Triple Laser Projector for $2399 with the on-page coupon (Save $600)
The Best Pet Deals
- Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl for $5 (Save $5)
- Chuckit! Fetch Medley Dog Ball Dog Toys, Medium (2.5 Inch) Pack of 3 for $9 (Save $4)
- AONBOY Pet Water Fountain with LED Light and Activated Carbon Filter for $20 (Save $6)
- Litter Genie Easy Roll Pail Cat Litter Box Waste Disposal System for $21 (Save $14)
- IRIS USA Top Entry Cat Litter Box with Cat Litter Scoop for $32 (Save $8)
- Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for Medium Dogs for $34 (Save $5)
- Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera with Phone App for $35 (Save $15)
- Petmate Booda Clean Step Cat Litter Box Dome from $37 (Save up to $23)
- PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Food Dispenser for Two Cats for $75 with the on-page coupon (Save $15)
- WOPET WiFi-Enabled Automatic Pet Food Dispenser for $85 with the on-page coupon (Save $5)
- PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box with Front-Entry Hood for $200 (Save $30)
- CATLINK Self Cleaning Automatic Litter Box for $400 with the on-page coupon (Save $200)