Missed October Prime Day? Here Are the Best Amazon Deals You Can Still Shop Online

Amazon’s October Prime Day event ended last night, but the savings didn’t ... yet.

By Smart Shopping Team

You can still get Prime Day-level pricing on some top-rated items.
You can still get Prime Day-level pricing on some top-rated items. / Crest; CATLINK; Nora Carol Photography, Moment Collection, Getty Images (background)
Amazon has officially put a pin in its Prime Big Deal Days event, but even if you missed out on the 48-hour sale—which started on Tuesday, October 10 and ran through to Wednesday, October 11—there’s still a silver lining.

While many of the best October Prime Day deals have vanished from the site (womp, womp), you can still find some pretty good discounts across all the major shopping categories. In fact, it’s almost as if some retailers—like Apple, Breville, and iRobot—didn’t get the memo that products were supposed to return to their normal pricing. Below, you can see for yourself which top-rated items are still marked down post-Prime Day. But word to the wise: There’s no telling when their prices will shoot back up, so if you see something you dig, you might want to act fast.

The Best Deals on Amazon Devices

The Best Deals on Amazon Basics Products

The Best Deals on Apple Products

The Best Kitchen and Cookware Deals

The Best Beauty & Wellness Deals

The Best Deals on Vacuums and Robot Vacuums

The Best Deals on Earbuds, Headphones, and Portable Speakers

The Best Deals on TVs, Streaming Devices, Projectors, and Sound Bars

The Best Pet Deals

