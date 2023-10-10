October Prime Day 2023: The 25 Best Overall Deals to Shop Now From iRobot, Sony, Breville, and More
You can get a head start on your holiday shopping and save more during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale that’s happening now.
For bargain hunters, October is off to an exciting start—especially now that Prime Day is back. The two-day event, also known as Prime Big Deal Days, is just like the 48-hour sale Amazon hosted back in July, except it’s right in time for the holiday season.
If you’re a Prime member, this means you have a chance to cross a few gifts off your shopping list before Black Friday even gets underway. Whether they’re looking for the latest Amazon smart speaker or a kitchen appliance that will make weekly dinner prep easier, the Prime Day deals are vast this time around, and that’s a good thing for budget-minded shoppers.
Below are 25 of the best overall Prime Day discounts you should check out before this event officially wraps up after tomorrow, Wednesday, October 11. We’ll also be updating this list as prices and inventory change, so be sure to bookmark this page if you want to see what’s really worth spending on this time around.
The 25 Best Overall Prime Day Deals for 2023
1. Echo Pop Smart Speaker; $18 (Save $22)
As the smallest and most affordable Echo smart speaker yet, Amazon’s Echo Pop offers solid sound quality for its price point. It also works as a Matter controller and an Eero Mesh Wi-Fi extender for existing networks (up to 1000 square feet of coverage), so if you’re looking for a device that will also help you monitor your smart home, this device is definitely worth having. Grab it during October Prime Day and it will only cost you $18.
2. Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Strip Kit with Light, 20 Strips (10 Count Pack); $40 (Save $30)
A brighter smile doesn’t have to set you back hundreds of bucks. With this Crest 3D Whitestrips kit, you’ll get everything you need to remove set-in stains at home. Although you can technically get it for cheaper if you opt for the standard pack (on sale for $30), we think this one is the better value, as it comes with 10 teeth-whitening strip treatments and a handheld LED accelerator light, which the brand claims helps to weaken stains so the strips will work more effectively.
3. Lodge 6.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid; $50 (Save $7)
A true classic never goes out of style. With this enameled cast-iron Dutch oven from Lodge, you’re not just saving money because it’s October Prime Day—you’re also getting a potential heirloom piece that could serve your family well for years to come. It’s oven-safe for up to 500°F, and can come in handy for everything from baking and roasting to broiling and braising, plus the porcelain enameled interior helps keep food from sticking to it.
4. iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum; $400 (Save $400)
If vacuuming is one of your least-favorite chores, it’s high time you upgraded to a gadget that can do a lot of the work for you. This self-emptying robot vacuum from iRobot can get rid of dust, dirt, pet hair, and other unwanted stuff you probably don’t want clinging to your floors. With its powerful suction and edge-sweeping brush (which makes walls and tough corners easier to clean), the Roomba j6+ can be a welcome addition to any tidying up routine, and you can even use it to schedule cleans when you’re not at home.
5. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds; $189 (Save $60)
It’s hard not to love this 2nd generation version of Apple’s popular AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. On sale for $60 off during October Prime Day (which for Apple is a solid discount), these ’buds come with a built-in H2 chip, which means they offers smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound than previous models. Additionally, you can get 30 hours of total listening time, even with active noise cancellation enabled, provided you use the MagSafe charging case.
6. Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity; $55 (Save $45)
Electric toothbrushes are always one of the Prime Day deals you want to keep an eye out for, and this $45 discount on Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries models definitely doesn’t disappoint. This toothbrush offers Bluetooth connectivity and is a great way to get real-time feedback on your brushing habits. Not only that, but the toothbrush itself offers five cleaning modes and has a built-in timer, so you get a full two minutes of scrubbing time.
7. Revlon One Step Root Booster Round Brush Dryer; $30 (Save $20)
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer brush (from $28 on sale) has become one of the internet’s most beloved beauty products in recent years, in large part due to its budget-friendly pricing. If reducing frizz and adding more volume to your roots is a bigger priority than giving yourself at-home blowouts, the brand’s Root Booster round brush dryer is worth considering (especially now that you can save an extra $20 on it).
8. AstroAI Portable Tire Inflator; from $22 (Save up to $11)
Flat tires? Not a problem if you’ve got AstroAI’s portable inflator in your trunk. Designed to quickly inflate tires while also offering real-time pressure monitoring, this device is an emergency preparedness must-have, as it works on car and bike wheels. But that’s not all: You can also use it on balls, balloons, and even air mattresses, and the large, backlight LCD screen makes it easy to operate, even in the pitch dark.
9. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier; From $160 (Save up to $50)
When it comes to air purifiers, the Winix 5500-2 is a powerhouse. It cleans air with a true HEPA filter, carbon filter, and plasma technology, all of which work in tandem to capture up to 99.97 percent of airborne pollutants, including dust mites, pet dander, and pollen. This home appliance can even tackle allergens as small as 0.3 microns. It’s also ideal for rooms up to 360 square feet (a.k.a., bedroom and office-sized rooms).
10. Official Creality Ender 3 3D Printer; $151 (Save $38)
There’s no limit to what you can create with a 3D printer, once you master the learning curve. Whether you’ve been tempted to invest in one of these devices before or you’re getting an early jumpstart on your holiday shopping, this model is beginner-friendly. Most importantly, the Ender 3 has a resume printing functionality, meaning you won’t lose out on a design, even after a power outage.
11. Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus; $70 (Save $50)
Thinner and lighter than previous models, the Fire HD 8 Plus is one of the best Prime Day deals you can get right now on Amazon devices. The device has an impressive battery life (up to 13 hours), a high-definition touchscreen, split-screen functionality (so you can end emails even during Zoom meetings), and is fully compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers. You’ll save $50 if you grab it during this 48-hour sale.
12. Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker; $50 (Save $50)
If you’re often in a hurry to get out the door every morning, chances are you can’t wait around long to get a hot cup of coffee, either. Fortunately with this Keurig device, you won’t have to. On sale for $50 off, this single-serve K-Cup pod coffee maker can brew pods in under a minute and allows you to choose from multiple sizes (6-, 8-, and 10-ounce sizing). You can also choose from four cute shades (including an eye-popping turquoise).
13. Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven; $80 (Save $40)
Cooking meals at-home during the week can be a challenge after a long work day, but the six-in-one Instant Pot Vortex Plus (marked down by $40) was designed to make it a little easier for you. It can do everything from dehydrate foods to roast, bake, or broil them, or you could just use it as an air fryer. It even comes with preset programs, so you can roast veggies, bake cookies, or whip up some wings with just the touch of a button.
14. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds; $199 (Save $100)
If noise cancellation is one of the things you want most from a set of wireless earbuds, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more celebrated set than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. These ’buds offer a more immersive experience than previous Bose sets, plus they deliver personalized ear calibration and adaptive noise reduction based on your preferences, as well as ample battery life (up to six hours with active noise cancellation enabled; up to 24 hours with the charging case). Now $100 off during October Prime Day, this is one discount you definitely you don’t want to miss.
15. Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner; $600 (Save $150)
If you’re finally ready to take the plunge on a Dyson vacuum, October Prime Day is the time to do it. Right now you can save on tons of top-rated Dyson models, although its the brand’s V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner that really commands the most attention. Firstly, it has a souped-up battery and can run cord-free for up to 60 minutes at a stretch. But the truly exciting innovation is its built-in dust-illuminating laser, which helps users better see dirt, pet hair, and other debris on the floor.
16. 2021 Apple TV 4K with 64GB Storage (2nd Generation); $145 (Save $45)
The Apple TV 4K (2021) is an improvement over earlier versions, namely when it comes to the remote. Easier to hold than older models, the remote has a built-in button so you can summon Siri, which makes the whole streaming process easier. For folks with Apple devices already set up at home, the Apple TV 4K (2021) just helps tie it all together. You also get Dolby Atmos with this streaming device, which means you’re in for some really booming, room-filling sound.
17. Hisense 65-Inch Class U8 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV; $998 (Save $402)
This Hisense U8K 2023 model might not feel like much of a bargain given that it’s priced just under $1000, but if you’re in the market for a serious smart TV investment, this one is actually a killer value. It boasts a bright, voluminous 4K picture resolution, as well as two HDMI inputs and a 144Hz refresh rate (the latter of which makes it good for gamers). Google TV’s smart platform is fully integrated within, so you can start streaming straight out of the box.
18. Magic Bullet Blender, 11-Piece Set; $36 (Save $4)
If you need a blender but don’t want to shell out for a Vitamix just yet, consider this portable one from Magic Bullet. Priced at just $36 for October Prime Day, it comes with 11 pieces and can cover all the basics, from chopping and blending to grinding and mixing, and more. Better still, this Magic Bullet blender includes a recipe book, so your next smoothie can be one you’ve never tried before.
19. Snow Joe SJ618E Electric Walk-Behind Single-Stage Snow Blower; $99 (Save $70)
October Prime Day isn’t just good for grabbing holiday gifts on sale; it’s also a chance to stock up on winter tools like this snow blower from Snow Joe. While chances are you don’t want to think about blizzards just yet, if you grab this 18-inch, 13-amp model now, you can get it for one of its lowest prices of the year and have it ready to go come the first snow storm of the season. Given that it’s able to move up to 550 pounds of snow per minute, your back will thank you for the investment later.
20. Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone with 1080P WiFi Camera (HS440); $70 (Save $30)
Kids and adults alike can have a lot of fun with this easy-to-use drone, which is equipped with a 1080-pixel, high-definition camera that can be adjusted via the brand’s accompanying app or the included remote control. This model boasts other user-friendly features, too: It has multi-functional flight modes, can be set to respond to voice commands, and can serve as a fun introduction to drones.
21. Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner; $89 (Save $34)
Are there water blotches on your car seat that just won’t go away, or set-in carpet stains from the time the kids spilled fruit punch all over the floor? You can turn these unsightly spots into ancient history with the Little Green, Bissell’s multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner that’s also become one of TikTok’s favorite cleaning products. Designed to work on carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more, the Little Green comes with a 48-ounce tank and detailing brushes that will help you make short work of stubborn messes.
22. Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL); $560 (Save $190)
Some folks prefer their coffee quick and easy; others have transformed the whole brewing process into an art form. If you fall into the latter category, you’ve probably had your eye on Breville’s exquisite espresso machines for a while. Right now, you can save nearly $200 on the Barista Express (BES870XL)—among other models—and finally see what all the fuss is about.
23. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones; $248 (Save $100)
Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones frequently make it to the top of best-overall lists and its not hard to see why. For starters, the battery life (up to 30 hours) on these headphones is superb, so you can listen to your favorite tunes with lots of flexibility. This model also offers ambient sound control, ideal for times when you want to tune out the background noise but still hear essential sounds happening around you, too. Added features like quick attention mode, smart listening, and built-in Alexa functionality make these wireless headphones one of the most wished-for gifts of 2023, and now that they’re $100 off, there’s even more reason to give them a try.
24. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask; From $17 (Save $7)
For long-lasting lip hydration, this leave-on overnight mask is a real favorite among beauty lovers, even when it isn’t on sale for under $20. Laneige’s lip-moisturizing blend works for most skin types—including normal, dry, oily, and combination skin—and is packed with nourishing antioxidants like vitamin C to provide relief to chapped, dry pouts. You can choose from a range of flavors too, like gummy bear, vanilla, sweet candy, and more.
25. AIPER Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner; $180 (Save $120)
Summer is over, but that just means it’s a good time of year to scoop up tools and gadgets that work well for that season. The AIPER Seagull SE is a cordless robotic pool cleaner that can run for over 90 minutes at a time and works best on pools up to 850 square feet. As the overall top-rated pick for robotic pool cleaners on Amazon, this zippy little device can suck up dirt, sand, leaves, twigs, and other debris with ease, and at $120 off, it’s tough to beat this sale price.
