Make Your Holiday Gatherings Greener With This Compostable Dinnerware
Say goodbye to holiday party trash.
By Jake Rossen
Whether you’re hosting an intimate family gathering at home or trying to organize an office party, figuring out how you’re going to serve food and drinks is always a struggle. Glassware and ceramic are durable but breakable; plastic plates and cups are easy to clean up but create a lot of waste.
Fortunately, there’s an easy way to go green. Dinnerware from Repurpose offers plant-based compostable serving goods that allow you to throw a party without creating a tsunami of plastic waste.
The heavy-duty compostable plates can stand up to large servings of stuffing and pasta and come in 6-inch ($8), 9-inch ($16), and 10-inch ($18) sizes. If you need to contain some messier entrees, they also offer 16-ounce bowls ($12).
For drinks, you can opt for 16-ounce Grande cups ($18) suitable for hot liquids as well as 12-ounce wine cups ($17). A 12-ounce cold serve cup ($11) is ideal for soft drinks, while the 16-ounce cocktail cup ($18) can handle your adult beverages.
Repurpose also offers an assorted cutlery pack ($9) and degradable drinking straws ($9). If you want to grab a party bundle, Repurpose also offers a set of 84 plates, 100 cups, and 48 pieces of cutlery for $55.
All products are made with upcycled plant fiber, the bioplastic polylactic acid (PLA), and polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT). Once used, they can be washed by hand for re-use or discarded for compost, though they’re not dishwasher-safe. Microwaving on high heat is also not recommended.