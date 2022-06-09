You Could Spend the Night in Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine
Two decades after its debut, the live-action adaptation of Scooby-Doo (2002) is now a time capsule of all things early 2000s, from questionable fashion fads to the band Sugar Ray. Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy, is celebrating the film’s 20th anniversary by renting out the Mystery Machine to a few lucky fans on Airbnb.
Parked in Malibu, California, the van has been converted into a camper-style bedroom decorated to emulate Y2K, complete with a lava lamp and a chunky TV (so you can rewatch the movie during your stay). In keeping with Scooby and Shaggy’s penchant for tossing back family-sized feasts, food won’t be in short supply. In addition to Scooby Snacks, popcorn, candy, and other light fare, you’ll also have access to heartier offerings, including hot dogs and eggplant burgers.
If that spread sounds large enough to warrant inviting a few friends over for the party, go for it: A lounge area will be set up outside the van that can accommodate more than just two people. And while Airbnb promises that the space will be “free from any monsters that might be lurking about,” there will be some mystery games on board so you can embrace your inner sleuth. No need to bring your own portable CD player—one will be provided for you, along with Sugar Ray’s latest album.
“I’ve been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he’s been a part of me ever since,” Lillard said in an Airbnb press release. “I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget… monsters not included!”
Lillard will welcome guests with a virtual message, but an Airbnb staff member will be on hand to make sure their stay goes smoothly. Though the Mystery Machine costs just $20 to book, guests will be responsible for getting themselves to Malibu.
Scooby-Doo lovers will have to act fast if they want to nab a night in the camper—it’s only listed for three one-night stays: June 24, 25, and 26. You can make a reservation starting Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m. EST.